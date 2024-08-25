A talented artist pursuing a career while living with a disability put in the work to make artwork for YouTuber William lost

William Last was touched, and he went out of his way to make the artists' time on the art piece worthwhile

Online users were touched when the disabled artist's work gave him a full circle moment with his favourite YouTuber William last

YouTuber William Last made a heartwarming gesture when he saw a hardworking young gent. The content creator was the subject of the work by an artist who draws despite not having functional arms.

Limpopo artists who used his mouth to draw a YouTube met the inspiration for his work. Image: @nkota.eenmogalefa / @williamlast_krm

Source: Instagram

The portrait done by Kamogelo Mokewna, a skilled artist was impressive. William Last could not help but appreciate that artwork following details of how it was done.

William Last floored by artist

In a post on Instagram by Youtber, William Last, he met the man, Kamogelo Mokwena, who painted his portrait using only his mouth. He encouraged others to support his stunning artwork. See the wholesome below:

SA applauds Kamgoelo Mokweana

Many people commented on the post raving about the artist and some said he better than the controversial Rasta the Artist. Online users were also touched by how William Last made the effort to meet Kamogelo. Read the comments below:

@jawawa95 said:

"So lovely."

@AgentChitsinde commented:

"Wow talented and unbelievable."

@hantoka2 applauded:

"Mad talent."

@CalliePhakathi wrote:

"Wow what a talent 🔥 Rasta must take notes."

@GermanTank_BW remarked:

"·He must retire Rasta."

@The_A_Wagon was in awe:

"God is amazing."

@Melusi_Mokone cheered:

"Magnificent job.."

