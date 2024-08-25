Disabled Artist Who Uses Mouth to Make Portraits Meets YouTuber After Drawing Him, SA Impressed
- A talented artist pursuing a career while living with a disability put in the work to make artwork for YouTuber William lost
- William Last was touched, and he went out of his way to make the artists' time on the art piece worthwhile
- Online users were touched when the disabled artist's work gave him a full circle moment with his favourite YouTuber William last
YouTuber William Last made a heartwarming gesture when he saw a hardworking young gent. The content creator was the subject of the work by an artist who draws despite not having functional arms.
The portrait done by Kamogelo Mokewna, a skilled artist was impressive. William Last could not help but appreciate that artwork following details of how it was done.
William Last floored by artist
In a post on Instagram by Youtber, William Last, he met the man, Kamogelo Mokwena, who painted his portrait using only his mouth. He encouraged others to support his stunning artwork. See the wholesome moment below:
SA applauds Kamgoelo Mokweana
Many people commented on the post raving about the artist and some said he better than the controversial Rasta the Artist. Online users were also touched by how William Last made the effort to meet Kamogelo. Read the comments below:
@jawawa95 said:
"So lovely."
@AgentChitsinde commented:
"Wow talented and unbelievable."
@hantoka2 applauded:
"Mad talent."
@CalliePhakathi wrote:
"Wow what a talent 🔥 Rasta must take notes."
@GermanTank_BW remarked:
"·He must retire Rasta."
@The_A_Wagon was in awe:
"God is amazing."
@Melusi_Mokone cheered:
"Magnificent job.."
Johannesburg artist shares tribute to Siya Kolisi
Briefly News previously reported that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi not only led the Rugby World Cup champions twice in a row but has also touched the lives of many people on and off the field.
One of his fans and talented local artist, Sphesihle Brian Hlatshwayo, took to social media to share an image of himself holding an impressive drawing of Kolisi that he created in honour of the rugby captain.
The pencil drawing is a distinct imitation and depiction of a happy-looking Kolisi. There is no denying Sphesihle's talent and that he has a bright future ahead of him.
