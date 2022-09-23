Kamo Mokwena is a young man who is physically disabled, however, it did not stop him from following his passion

The teen who hails from Tzaneen in Limpopo spoke to Briefly News about his upbringing, challenges, and passion for art

Although he doesn’t have a formal education, he is positive to chase his dreams and go far using his unique skill and talent

Kamo Mokwena is living proof of going for your dreams despite life’s misgivings.

The Tzaneen teen is a talented disabled artist who uses his mouth to create amazing artwork. He spoke to Briefly News about his background and love for drawing.

Physically challenged Limpopo teen Kamo Mokwena is determined to make his dreams a reality. Image: Kamo Mokwena/Supplied

Although Kamo does not have lower limbs nor the use of his hands and uses a wheelchair to get around, he has inspired many South Africans with his perseverance and determination.

Kamo’s schooling experience

Kamo experienced a lot of negativity when he attempted to attend a normal school some years back which discouraged him from getting a formal education.

“I went to school but it was abusive so I decided to stay at home.”

Despite his unkind schooling experience, Kamo said that his childhood wasn’t all that bad.

“When I was growing up I felt lonely but after a while, I accepted the situation and life got better from there. My childhood was good. The people that were around me as well as my friends supported me and appreciated me for who I am, in everything and every situation.”

The Limpopo boy's love for drawing

The talented teen was taught how to draw by his mother and his medium of choice is a pencil. He found an outlet in art despite having very limited mobility.

“I like to draw people because I like the way they smile when they see themselves ,” he shared.

Kamo’s hopes for the future

Although the young man used to ask himself why he was born the way he was and was unable to go to school, he since shifted his mental focus to a more positive one.

“I used to be saddened that I wouldn’t achieve my goals due to lack of formal education. But then I myself that I can achieve my goals and anything I put my mind to by means of expressing my talent.

“I wish to go far in life through my talent. I want to see myself become a star, change the circumstances at home, and even buy myself a car one day.”

Kamo advises other young people not to be scared of who they are, where they come from, or the negative things people have to say about their skills and talents.

“The circumstances you are born into are not the end of the world. In order to live a lovely and fulfilling life you have got to take action,” said Kamo.

