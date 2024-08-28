Mzansi Mercilessly Drags Mr JazziQ After Getting New Teeth: “He Looks Like Donkey From Shrek”
- Mr JazziQ is catching strays and being mocked online after showing off his new teeth
- The jokes were flying, and netizens dragged the DJ/ producer's new veneers after he posted a selfie
- Mzansi isn't feeling JazziQ's new smile, with many resorting to finding memes to mock his teeth
Eish, Mr JazziQ isn't having a good time and was recently dragged after Mzansi saw a picture of his new teeth.
Mr JazziQ shows off his new smile
Mr JazziQ has been under Mzansi's radar since he was accused of sexual harassment, but it appears that he has moved on from the drama.
The DJ and beloved philanthropist recently got himself a new smile and showed it off on social media and the reactions are going through the roof.
Taking to his Instagram page, "abuti wadi operation" casually showed off his grin and pearly whites in a new selfie, and credited his dentist, Dr Charo, for the work:
"By our very own."
Mzansi reacts to Mr JazziQ's new teeth
Netizens aren't fans of JazziQ's veneers and mercilessly mocked his smile:
ilovegodi_ said:
"Steve Harvey was found shaking."
__angie.sss__ wrote:
"Let's hope this is a joke, shem."
SisipoTheGuy posted:
"If that moustache gets any thicker, he’ll be hosting Family Feud."
KenGlobally posted:
"He looks like Donkey from Shrek; I’m sorry."
_BeingNaledi was happy:
"I love it when bad things happen to bad people. But I especially love it when they don’t know it’s even bad until someone else points it out, and it’s embarrassing for them."
Akhona_PQ dragged JazziQ:
"He already had teeth that were peeking out of his mouth for fresh air, and now he got veneers and not braces? He's so stupid."
Compaqllow trolled:
"These are the biggest veneers I’ve ever seen in the country after Lasizwe’s."
Mr JazziQ shows off his car collection
In more Mr JazziQ updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ/ producer's impressive car collection.
The jaw-dropping fleet is allegedly worth millions and features several VW Golfs and Mercedes-Benz V-Classes, to name a few.
Source: Briefly News
