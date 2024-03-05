Mr JazziQ recently gave back to the community on his 29th birthday

Fans gushed as the DJ/ producer showed off the parcels meant to be handed out to those in need

Mzansi blessed JazziQ's heart and praised him for putting smiles on other people's faces

Mr JazziQ celebrated his 29th birthday by giving back to his community. Images: mrjazziq

Mr JazziQ recently spent his 29th birthday giving back to his community. The Woza hitmaker shared several photos of his food parcels meant for the community and had his friends help him distribute them.

Mr JazziQ extends his hand on his birthday

Mr JazziQ gave back to the community on his 29 birthday. The 2023 GQ cover star posed with Robot Boii and the food parcels meant to be distributed among community members.

Taking to his Instagram page, JazziQ was all smiles and said he was grateful for the blessing of being able to give back. He extended his hand to the community that raised him, Alexandra.

JazziQ held up several food parcels in a restaurant kitchen with Robot, while in other photos, the musicians are seen interacting with older community members.

"I had to spend my birthday with the community that raised me. Very thankful for all the blessings."

Mzansi reacts to JazziQ's charitable moves

Mzansi praised Mr JazziQ for giving back to his community:

_mvelomakhanya hyped JazziQ up:

"Sho sho, superstar!"

i_am_rsa_slime cheered:

"Jazzi number one!"

rodger_rochisa_ blessed JazziQ:

"More blessings, brother."

nikeets_m said:

"Happy belated birthday, my brother."

xolisa021 wrote:

"May God bless you with a long life and good health, my dawg."

star.que_911 showed love to JazziQ:

"That’s why I love you, papta!"

thatotycoon encouraged the producer:

"A true philanthropist. There is no exercise better for the heart than reaching out and lifting people up. Thank you, Mr JazziQ."

Mr JazziQ breaks his silence on Shebeshxt drama

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mr JazziQ coming forward to address the backlash he received from one of Shebeshxt's viral videos.

The producer revealed that he has no problems with Shebe, further clearing his name, to which Shebeleza also spoke up about the incident.

