Global site navigation

Mr JazziQ Celebrates His 29th Birthday in Style, Pens Message to Himself
Celebrities

Mr JazziQ Celebrates His 29th Birthday in Style, Pens Message to Himself

by  Jessica Gcaba
  • Amapiano DJ and record producer Mr JazziQ celebrated his 29th birthday on 3 March in style
  • Nicknamed Abuti Wa Di Operations, he was dripping in pink and penned a heartfelt message to himself
  • Fans and colleagues of the star flocked to his comments section to wish him a happy birthday

PAY ATTENTION: We are on WhatsApp! Get trending news in your favourite app - FOLLOW NOW!

Mr JazziQ, AKA Abuti Wa Di Operations, turned a year older. The Amapiano star posted a few snaps to accompany his sweet birthday message.

Mr JazziQ celebrated his birthday.
Mr JazziQ recently turned 29 years old. Image: @mrjazziq
Source: Instagram

JazziQ celebrates birthday

The Amapiano DJ and chart-topping record producer Mr JazziQ celebrated his 29th birthday on 3 March.

He shared pictures of him dripping in pink as well as a heartfelt message to himself.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Read also

Ntsiki Mazwai raves about meeting King Monada after attending his show: "Beautiful performance"

"Fans and colleagues of the star flocked to his comments section to wish him a happy birthday."

Fans wish JazziQ a happy birthday

Mzansi peeps wish JazziQ a happy birthday. Many lauded the artist for being a game changer.

mrnationthingz:

"More life Grootman."

clairise.txc:

"Happy birthday."

setshaba_kekana:

"March is for the goats."

drey_248_:

"Happy birthday Njaka."

mashebeatz:

"Ntjaka. Happy birthday."

mscosmosa:

Happy Birthday Jazzi Q."

mayaga016_rsa:

"Happy birthday grootman laka."

nomdundo_tangosupreme:

"Happy birthday Jazziiii."

Lady Du thanks JazziQ for visiting salon

JazziQ was hailed by Amapiano singer and businesswoman Lady Du for supporting her business, Wawa La Beauty located in KwaThema in Springs. JazziQ visited her salon and said:

"I’d like to thank everyone who’s supporting me. I’m so humbled by what’s happening in my life right now, to @mrjazziq thank bro means a lot kindly follow @wawalabeauty1 for all the specials and booking details."

Read also

Dr Malinga's version of 'Tshwala Bami' dance challenge goes TikTok viral

JazziQ clears his name in Shebeshxt saga

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mr JazziQ has broken his silence following Shebeshxt's viral video. The DJ/producer cleared his name and revealed that it was not him in the clip

Shebeshxt also reacted to the speculations, confirming that the person was not JazziQ, and he refrained from further speaking about the fight.

"That wasn't me in that video; I also saw it on social media. The guy and I have a resemblance, but fortunately, it was not me."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel