Mr JazziQ, AKA Abuti Wa Di Operations, turned a year older. The Amapiano star posted a few snaps to accompany his sweet birthday message.

Mr JazziQ recently turned 29 years old. Image: @mrjazziq

Source: Instagram

JazziQ celebrates birthday

Fans wish JazziQ a happy birthday

Mzansi peeps wish JazziQ a happy birthday. Many lauded the artist for being a game changer.

mrnationthingz:

"More life Grootman."

clairise.txc:

"Happy birthday."

setshaba_kekana:

"March is for the goats."

drey_248_:

"Happy birthday Njaka."

mashebeatz:

"Ntjaka. Happy birthday."

mscosmosa:

Happy Birthday Jazzi Q."

mayaga016_rsa:

"Happy birthday grootman laka."

nomdundo_tangosupreme:

"Happy birthday Jazziiii."

Lady Du thanks JazziQ for visiting salon

JazziQ was hailed by Amapiano singer and businesswoman Lady Du for supporting her business, Wawa La Beauty located in KwaThema in Springs. JazziQ visited her salon and said:

"I’d like to thank everyone who’s supporting me. I’m so humbled by what’s happening in my life right now, to @mrjazziq thank bro means a lot kindly follow @wawalabeauty1 for all the specials and booking details."

JazziQ clears his name in Shebeshxt saga

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mr JazziQ has broken his silence following Shebeshxt's viral video. The DJ/producer cleared his name and revealed that it was not him in the clip

Shebeshxt also reacted to the speculations, confirming that the person was not JazziQ, and he refrained from further speaking about the fight.

"That wasn't me in that video; I also saw it on social media. The guy and I have a resemblance, but fortunately, it was not me."

