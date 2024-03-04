Amapiano superstar Pabi Cooper recently turned 23 years old on 4 March 2024, and she celebrated it in an epic

She had a photo shoot where she was dressed in black, and her birthday cake was also black

Mzansi music lovers wished the singer a happy birthday, and some even lauded her artistry

One of Mzansi's freshest faces just entered her Jordan Year. Cooper Pabi turned the big 23, and she entered the year with an epic photoshoot.

Amapiano singer Pabi Cooper turned 23 years old. Image: @cooper_pabi

Source: Instagram

Pabi Cooper turns 23

Amapiano superstar Pabi Cooper celebrated her birthday on 4 March 2024. The 23-year-old celebrated it in an epic birthday photo shoot.

The Waga Bietjie hitmaker had a black themed photo shoot where she was dressed in all black, and her birthday cake was also black.

"+1 HAPPY BIRTHDAY PABI. JORDAN YEAR. THANK YOU GOD."

Netizens wish Cooper Pabi a happy birthday

Yanos lovers extended their birthday wishes to the singer, and also praised her artistic talent.

Some were in disbelief that she is 23 years old but they showed love to her.

focalistic:

"Happy birthday Basetsana. Areyeeeeeee le bona! 4L."

djzinhle:

"I am so glad I saw you on your birthday pretty boo. Happy birthday I love you."

djtira:

"Happy Birthday Cooper."

kananelo_n_:

"My baby. I love you so much happy birthday sweety."

_.pattie:

"Excuse me?"

tulli.key:

"Mama we are the same age but I look 13."

_ggoldie:

"Happy birthday."

majorleaguedjz:

"Happy happy."

simzngema:

"Happy birthday nana, have an awesome day."

kamomodisakeng:

"Have a beautiful new year my love!"

hlogi_mash_:

"Happy birthday to you Mama."

Pabi Cooper and Focalistic share photos in matching jerseys

In a previous report from Briefly News, Pabi Cooper showed off her photos with her rumoured boyfriend, Focalistic.

Ahead of Bafana Bafana's AFCON 2023 semi-final match, the pair shared pictures in matching Bafana shirts and had fans talking.

Mzansi asked about their relationship, and some netizens brought up Foca's past romance with DBN Gogo.

Source: Briefly News