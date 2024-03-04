Adulting actress Lungile Duma shared stunning pictures from her lobola ceremony recently

The star announced that she is off the market by posting cute pictures of her wearing traditional attire

Lungile Duma described this as being a new chapter in her life, and she received warm messages from her fans

Actress Lungile Duma looked gorgeous at her lobola ceremony. The Adulting star wore a multicoloured traditional dress on her big day.

'Adulting' star Lungile Duma shared pictures from her lobola ceremony. Image: @lungileduma

Lungile Duma on her lobola ceremony

Taking to her Instagram page, Lungile Duma, shared stunning pictures from her lobola ceremony recently. The star announced in an epic way that she is off the market by posting cute pictures of her wearing traditional attire.

"A new chapter. Even in my wife era it will be clear."

The actress wore a dress from Rich Factory for the ceremony hosted at Bulwer, Nkumba, in KwaZulu-Natal.

Fans wish Lungile a beautiful journey into marriage

Lungile Duma described this as being a new chapter in her life, and she received warm messages from her fans.

thandeka_chindove:

"Beautiful Makoti."

sikelelwa_siks:

"Oh mama. CONGRATULATIONS beautiful."

zenizole_gqada:

"Congratulations babe! You make such a stunning bride."

brendamhlongo_official:

"Congratulations darling."

_laconco:

"A huge congratulations."

lerato_mvelase:

"God cover you and congratulations."

nelisiwe_faith_sibiya:

"Oh mommy! Congratulations."

What's next fro Lungile Duma

After wrapping up her scenes on the hit series Adulting, Lungile penned a loving note to her character Zithulele.

Zithu on the Showmax series, is married to a cheating husband, Mpho.

"What a journey. Oh Zithu. I got to know you, got to love you, sometimes I’d hate you. What an absolute honour having to play such a character. I grew so much as an actress and that I’ll never take for granted."

Lady flaunts lobola day video

In more lobola news from Briefly News, a woman celebrated entering a new chapter in her life, celebrated with her loved ones in a TikTok video.

The lady posted a clip of her lobola ceremony, where she and her mother wore gorgeous traditional Pedi clothes.

People were touched after seeing the traditional ceremony where she tied the knot while looking stunning.

