A TikTok user who beamed with pride showed off Tswana culture during lobola negotiations

The woman shared a picture post of both her family and her significant other's representatives

The online community reacted to the post, with many applauding the couple for their commitment to each other

A woman admired how her Tswana lobola negotiations went. Images: @codymot/ TikTok, @SimpleImages/ Getty Images

One Mzansi woman had netizens in their feelings after she shared a picture post of a Tswana lobola negotiation on TikTok.

On the post, @codymot explained what was happening in every captured moment. Both their side had uncles and unties to represent them. The uncles from the man's side were seen kneeling before the woman's uncles, asking for her hand in marriage.

The woman's family agreed and asked them to bring the cows. The cows arrived and were checked if they were worthy, and yes, they were. Only then were the aunties from the man's side allowed to enter the woman's home premises.

The joys began; aunties from each side showcased their vocals, singing cultural songs while uncles chilled and had a good chat. The woman and the man were finally captured together in a beautiful photo after the negotiations were successfully concluded.

Woman shows off Tswana culture

The man's family arrived at the woman's home and asked her uncles for a hand in marriage. Image: @codymot

The man's family brought cows, which the lady's uncles inspected for their worthiness. Image: @codymot

The aunties from the man's side could come into the yard after the cow was inspected. Image: @codymot

The man arrived at his woman's home with his uncles. Image: @codymot

The lobola was concluded successfully, with the ladies celebrating the reunion. Image @codymot

TikTokkers loved the Tswana lobola negotiations

The post received over 230k views, with many online users loving the Setwana culture and showering the couple with congratulatory messages.

@Rolivhuwa wanted part two:

"Obviously there is part 2, this beautiful love journey is so beautiful."

@thatotee597 stanned:

"This is beautiful."

@M joked:

"There is literally like only 20 people in my family maternal & paternal Where do you guys find so many family members ?"

@kgatishidanke0 commended:

"This is beautiful I just shed a tear of joy ."

@Lydia wished well:

"Not me chopping onionsthis is worth watching more than 10 times, congratulations to both of you, and may the Lord bless your union."

@Vamuhle loved:

"This melted my heart."

