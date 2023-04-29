You will think twice about that white wedding when you see this stunning bride and her entourage

Netizens were treated to a display of cultural pride as a group of Tswana women made their way to Lobola negotiations

People came through in the comments to tell the bride and her party that they looked stunning

Do you think your wedding was lit? If so, you haven't watched the video of this gorgeous Makoti and her stunning companions on their way to lobola negotiations.

Botswana Makoti flaunts her crew at lobola negotiations. Image: @kagisokeitheile

Forget about being bridesmaids; these women were amazing. All crew members were dressed to the nines in traditional gear to support the upcoming bride.

Video of Tswana Makoti with her "bridesmaids" has the internet in their feels

The talks for the Tswana woman's lobola were captured on camera. Netizens fell head over heels for such a vibrant display of culture.

It was amazing to see a bride boldly display her heritage in this day and age when so many people choose Western traditions. The woman had other girls wishing their boyfriends would propose.

Watch the video here:

Tswana entourage make 300K netizens want to get married

Netizens came through in the comments. While most women were organizing their traditional weddings, some men were feeling the pressure.

Briefly News put together the best comments:

@musa0408 wanted her turn:

"I'm patiently waiting for my Tswana boyfriend to marry me so I can wear this absolutely beautiful.﻿"

@kele_bogile34 said no one does it better than Tswanas:

"Respect Batswana when it comes to elegance. Batswana baetsho ."

@blessingsmcgorgeous1 wanted an invite:

"The way I want to attend a wedding in Botswana—anyone invite me, please?"

@gorata149 loved the look:

"My Favorite Attire: May My God-Given Husband Locate Me."

