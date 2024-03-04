Limpopo singer Shebeshxt wished politician Julius Malema a happy birthday in a hilarious video

The clip sparked a debate online as Shebeshxt made exaggerative hand gestures and said 'twerk man'

Other fans sent the president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and praised him

Julius Malema celebrated his birthday on 3 March. Sending a shoutout to the politician was Shebeshxt, who did a video and had fans in stitches.

Shebeshxt wished EFF president Julius Malema a happy birthday. Image: @official.shebeshxt, @julius_malema

Source: Instagram

Julius Malema celebrates birthday

The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, turned 43 years old on Sunday.

He celebrated his day with the young and elderly at Ivory Park Community Centre in Johannesburg. The official page of the party wished the leader a happy birthday and highlighted their commitment to invest in the future of South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"The CIC @julius.malema.sello is at Ivory Park Community Centre in Johannesburg, to celebrate his birthday with the ordinary people and the vulnerable. Thank You President for being a leader of the People!"

Shebeshxt celebrates Julis Malema

Limpopo singer Shebeshxt wished politician Julius Malema a happy birthday in a hilarious video. The clip sparked a debate online as Shebeshxt made exaggerative hand gestures and said 'twerk, man'.

The video was shared by @MDNnewss, who captioned it:

"Shebeshxt wishing EFF President Julius Malema a happy birthday."

Mzansi finds the clip hilarious

Netizens found amusement in the clip, with some asking why Shebeshxt is so dramatic.

@gistwhere:

"Lmao and then the hands??"

@Dingswayo_N:

"I feel for our kids who are exposed to this nonsense."

@Bongwefhumu:

"Was that Phoobaaa Brrrrrrr necessary after wishing a President."

@Phindiile_P:

"He's always angry. So much force for a simple happy birthday. Awoa."

Shebeshxt caught in another scandal

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shebeshxt was caught on camera allegedly assaulting a fan who threw a bottle at his car. This is not the first time the singer had violent interactions with fans.

The viral video sparked outrage, with many on social media criticising his behaviour and predicting trouble for him if he continues. Fans expressed concerns about his actions, warning that he may face serious consequences if he doesn't change his ways.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News