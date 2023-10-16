Lady Du recently opened her first beauty salon called Wawa La Beauty

Amapiano star Mr JazziQ was captured at Lady Du's beauty salon getting his nails done

The Tjina hitmaker expressed her sincere gratitude to Mr JazziQ for supporting her

Lady Du expressed her sincere gratitude towards Mr JazziQ. Image: @ladydu, @mrjazziQ

Lady Du is the girl she thinks she is. The amapiano DJ and performer had a dream of having her own business.

Lady Du expresses her gratitude towards Mr JazziQ

Amapiano performer and artist Lady Du has been making headlines as she celebrated that her beauty salon was coming to an end with construction and all and that she could launch it.

Lady Du opened her beauty salon, Wawa Beauty Salon, recently in KwaThema in Springs.

Amapiano giant Mr JazziQ visited Lady Du's new salon and was captured doing his nails there. The Tjina hitmaker took a series of pics and she expressed her sincere gratitude to JazziQ for the support he's given her.

She said:

"I’d like to thank everyone who’s supporting me. I’m so humbled by what’s happening in my life right now, to @mrjazziq thank bro means a lot kindly follow @wawalabeauty1 for all the specials and booking details."

Check out the post below:

Netizens congratulated Lady Du

Shortly after the star shared her heartfelt post, netizens poured their hearts out about how they felt after Lady Du launched her salon. Check out the comments below:

officiallymicayla said:

"Amazing."

rey_mashell wrote:

"I love this. Congratulations, sis."

casspernyovest said:

"Beautiful, where is your salon based???"

famoussouth_ responded:

"More grace. Congratulations, moma.

nathi_nmay said:

"May you be blessed abundantly so you can continue to be a blessing to others as well."

ndlovukazimbuso wrote:

"Congratulations, sisi."

motsogentlemash said:

"I'm proud of you, Sis. I have never met you, never seen you in person, but you have my support. Keep growing."

Mzansi pledges their support to Lady Du

In a previous report by Briefly News, Lady Du's salon, Wawa La Beauty, is ready to welcome its first batch of clients.

She posted the service pricelist of her new salon on Instagram, along with five pictures and a video advertising her business.

