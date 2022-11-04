A-Reece spoke about his time at the notorious Ambitiouz Entertainment cords that constantly has artists complaining about it

The rapper got candid about his experience with Ambitiouz and said he is being honest regardless of what the owner of the label Kgosi Mahumapelo would feel

A-Reece is moving on with his career without the major label backing him and explained how he found success without them

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Ambitiouz Entertainment is connected to some of the most talented in the music space. A-Reece was once signed to the huge label, but their contract ended.

A-Reece opened up about his experience working with Ambitiouz Entertainment and got candid about how things worked. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Even though A-Reece is taking on music through his own music company, he will never forget his time and Ambitiouz. The musician talked about his most important lessons while with Ambitiouz Entertainment.

Why did A-Reece leave Ambitiouz Entertainment?

According to ZAlebs, A-Reece had an interview with SA Hip Hop Mag where he spoke about launching his own label. The rapper mentioned his time before he left Ambitiouz and said that he's confident knowing exactly what he wants to do. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Number one it’s all about the intention. With Ambitiouz Entertainment, some luck played into that, I don’t know how the owner (Kgosi Mahumapelo)will feel about that, I don't really care.”

A-Reece said luck or "desperation" made it possible for Kgosi, who owns Ambitiouz, to have all talented artists in one space. The musician says he realised the owner had the "blueprint" but learnt " it really has to be intentional.”

A-Reece has a supportive fan base that constantly shows him immense support on social media. Fans often laud A-Reece for his consistency with music.

@envy_onim commented:

We are day ones till infinity."

@misspluto888 commented:

"Can’t help but stan a King

@fym_mvelo

"You really don’t miss at all."

@that.keen commented:

"Thank you for all the music bro, keep feeding us."

@ur_favourite_cousin commented:

"This boy does not do small things."'

Blaq Diamond fans stressed as Ambitiouz rises against duo for contract violation

Briefly News previously reported that Blaq Diamond are in a legal mess with Ambitiouz Entertainment. The musicians' partnership with the record label was anything but amicable.

Ambitiouz has a grudge to bear, as the musicians allegedly breached their contract. Fans are desperate for more music from Blaq Diamond, even during the war against Ambitiouz.

According to Sunday World, an Ambitiouz Entertainment exec accused Blaq Diamond of violating the terms of their contract. He claimed the musicians still had to record four more albums and other violations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News