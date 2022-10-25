Ambitiouz Entertainment is not on good terms with Blaq Diamond due to some hectic legal issues

The beloved South African musical pair Ndumiso Mdletshe and Sphelele Dunywa, who make up Blaq Diamond, are in trouble with their former record label

Blaq Diamond has fans running behind them as they face multiple accusations from the higher-ups of Ambitiouz

Blaq Diamond only gives fans hit after hit, but there's a mess behind the scene. The musicians' partnership with Ambitiouz Entertainment came to a bitter end.

The major record label, Ambitiouz, has a grudge to bear, as it turns out the musicians did not follow the rules they agreed to. Fans want more bangers from Blaq Diamond amid the battle with Ambitiouz.

Blaq Diamond vs Ambitiouz Entertainment

According to Sunday World, an Ambitiouz Entertainment executive remained anonymous when he claimed that Blaq Diamond violated the agreement they signed in 2020. He claimed the musicians still owe four albums and that the talented duo performed at gigs that were not processed through the label as the contract says.

The executive of Ambitiouz explained that Blaq Diamond wanted to end the contract after the company told them about their intention to sue them for performances in Congo and Namibia. Blaq Music offered them royalties to their music in exchange for them to be free from the contract, but their offer was rejected by the boss, Kgosi Mahumapelo, who opted to sue them for breach of contract.

Since then, fans of Blaq Diamond have noticed that Qoma featuring Big Zulu is missing on the video streaming platform. Many reacted to the clash between the record label and artists, one fan noted that Ambitiouz's move against Blaq Diamond debunks their claims that they left the label without beef, as they said on an episode on Podcast and Chill. Peeps lamented that if Blaq Diamond and Ambitiouz were getting along, hey'd have hits in time for the summer.

@ThisIsSaleni replied:

"It was bound to happen."

@produkes commented:

"So it turns out Blaq Diamond did not have an amicable split from Ambitiouz like they told the Chillers on @podcastwithmacg. Nobody messes with Ambitiouz's bag and gets away with it without some bloodshed. They are gonna learn."

@MokgatlaRSA commented:

"I really thought Blaq Diamond leaving Ambitiouz Entertainment was their end, but the boys keep on proving me wrong."

@CozminoNtsomi tweeted:

"If Blaq Diamond was still under Ambitiouz we'd be getting summer hits right now."

@caleb_njabulo commented:

"We can talk for all I care but mina I think Blaq Diamond did themselves good by leaving Ambitiouz #BlaqDiamond."

