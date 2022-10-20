Flvme has detailed how he buried his beef with Emtee as they've been beefing since they left controversial record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment

The rapper was a guest in the latest episode of The Sobering Podcast and opened up about how Emtee pulled up on him and made sure they're good

Hip-hop heads praised Flvme for being matured enough to accept Emtee's apology after they shaded each other on social media

Flvme has opened up about how he buried his beef with Emtee. The former Ambitiouz Entertainment artists had not been seeing eye to eye for a minute.

The rapper was a guest in The Sobering Podcast recently and detailed how their beef ended. The star revealed that Emtee pulled up on him recently and apologised.

Flvme shared that he appreciates the respect Emtee gave him when they decided to squash their beef. TshisaLIVE reports that Flvme recalled how they became rivals.

Their beef began when Emtee accused Flvme of giving people his private contact details when they were planning to walk away from Ambitiouz Entertainment.

The stars also took shots at each other on social media. They threw shade at each other over who pens the best hip-hop hooks. Flvme added that what matters now is that they've smoked the peace pipe and are moving on with their lives.

Taking to the podcast's comment section on YouTube, Mzansi hip-hop heads praised Flvme's maturity.

Greedy A said:

"To be quite honest, I was not seeing myself listening and watching a Flvme interview but trust me, bro has a very interesting story. Really enjoyed the interview."

solodolus wrote:

"His got one of the hardest albums out right now, I don't understand why he's so underrated."

Lucky Madisa commented:

"S/O to Flvme for giving Reece credit."

Tuks wrote:

"No disrespect to your craft my G but Emtee smokes you on that one."

Surprise Øg added:

"Flvme just sounds so matured and the way he answers the question it's awesome."

