Skwatta Kamp member Flabba's two baby mamas are accusing his girlfriend former girlfriend Sindisiwe Manqele of trying to cash in on the rapper's death

Both the baby mothers claimed their kids were traumatised after watching Sindisiwe's interview in which she revealed her plans to drop a doccie about the night she slayed the rapper

Sindisiwe recently sat down with MacG and told him that she's working on a tell-all documentary in which she'll share more details about how she took Flabba's life

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Flabba's baby mamas are fuming. Both of them have accused his killer girlfriend Sindisiwe Manqele of trying to cash in on his death.

Flabba’s baby mamas are accusing Sindisiwe Manqele of trying to cashi in on rapper's death. Image: @ke_flabba_le_ngwana

Source: Instagram

Sindisiwe appeared on MacG's Podcast and Chill show recently and revealed that she's working on a documentary focusing on the fateful night the rapper died. Even though she shared that both of them were intoxicated at the time, Sindisiwe told MacG that she's reveal more details about how she murdered Flabba in the upcoming doccie.

The interview rubbed Flabba's baby mamas up the wrong way. ZAlebs reports that Mpho and Shole told SowetanLIVE that Sindisiwe should using Flabba's name for fame.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

They shared that their kids were traumatised after watching the interview. They are going to therapy as they are still struggling to accept his death.

They also shared that their kids have no money to further their studies after matriculating because the late Skwatta Kamp member was the one who provided for them. Both Mpho and Shole have teamed up to take care of his kids.

Khaya Mthethwa drops new gospel album

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Khaya Mthethwa has dropped a new album. The gospel singer's new body of work is receiving rave reviews on social media.

The Idols SA winner released the new project titled Art & Worship on Friday, 14 October. He last album was released back in 2018.

Gospel overs took to Twitter to give the star his flowers for "reviving" gospel music after dropping the 13-track album. ZAlebs reports that Khaya Mthethwa shared that he doesn't need awards to validate his music because he worked hard to become the artist he is today.

Khaya trended on Twitter after his latest project dropped. Peeps took to the micro-blogging app to praise him for blessing them with good music and fire live performances.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News