Social media users are itching to know what is going on between actress Natasha Thahane and her superstar baby daddy Thembinkosi Lorch

The couple's relationship has been marred with breakup rumours since they allegedly deleted each other's snaps on their social media pages

The Blood and Water actress' stans recently produced proof that they are still an item following reports that she was dumped for Nokuphiwa

Natasha Thahane's fans silenced those peddling the rumour that the Blood and Water actress was dumped by her baby daddy for his former lover, Nokuphiwa.

Social media users have shown proof that Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch are still together. Image: @natasha_thahane and @thembinkosi_lorch_3.

Source: Instagram

The two stars' relationship has been in the spotlight following reports that Lorch had deleted Natasha Thahane's snaps from his official Instagram page. Many have speculated that the pair ended things way before their baby was born.

According to ZAlebs, a peep headed to Twitter to reveal that Thembinkosi Lorch dumped his baby mama so he could get back with his ex-girlfriend, only identified as Nokuphiwa. The post read:

"So vele Lorch dumped Natasha and goes back to his ex Nokuphiwa."

However, another Twitter user with the handle @Jejeje312 rubbished the post claiming that Natasha and Lorch are still together. The fan then shared a snap of the soccer star alleging that it was taken in Thahane's home. The tweet read:

"You really wish Lorch would dump Natasha the way you hate her. Lorch at her house on Sunday. Stop celebrating fake news. Twitter men."

