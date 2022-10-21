Ntsiki Mazwai has used her timeline to call out everyone who has been targeting Minnie Dlamini by implying that something is wrong with her body

This follows Dlamini making headlines for wearing swimwear and posting unedited photos on her Instagram account

Ntsiki chastised the trolls, and some internet users agreed with the controversial poet, describing the media personality as stunning

Ntsiki Mazwai has defended Minnie Dlamini's swimwear unedited snaps. Image: @minnidlamini and @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mzawai has stepped forward to defend Minnie Dlamini. This comes after the former Homeground host was trolled for recent photos of herself in revealing swimwear.

Briefly News previously reported that many people on social media had strong views about the stunner's unedited photos. Many people claimed Minnie Dlamini is no longer attractive.

Ntsiki Mzwai comes out gun blazing at trolls

Ntsiki Mzawai, who has repeatedly stated on Twitter that Mzansi women should wear their natural hair, felt compelled to respond. The host of the Unpopular Opinion podcast responded to a social media troll who shared the unedited photos and suggested Minnie Dlamini's appearance was flawed.

Ntsiki Mazwai shared the following tweet:

Ntsiki Mazwai backed by South African netizens

@gwabavulinda05 said:

"She's actually prettier without those fake hair and makeup "

@ntjiscloset wrote:

"That time she is absolutely gorgeous"

@AlhaillKing posted:

"They want her to wear weave and wig 24/7 Sis "

@PamelaMhlongo10 shared:

"There’s absolutely nothing wrong with Minnie we are so used to edited pictures with filters. She is stunning."

@RagaSiphosethu replied:

"Hasn't she always looked like this though... I see nothing wrong here "

@CMAJORDOMINANT7 also said:

"I think she's still beautiful, but a normal beautiful not extravagant beautiful. Naturally looking beautiful! no filters and Nton Nton!"

@Tjopie_G also shared:

"It's strange. She is stunning and looks hot. I think people have lost their minds. This is what beauty is. Hebanna. But what am I saying? Natural beauty is called dirty mos."

@NolwaziMnisi8 also wrote:

"It's the first time I fully agree with you."

@ItumelengMatob2 also posted:

"I don't see anything wrong except not applying make-up"

@ledoo_duma added:

"She’s so fine nje "

Unathi Nkayi shows love to Minnie Dlamini

Briefly News previously reported that Unathi Nkayi showed her celeb bestie Minnie Dlamini some love after she posted jaw-dropping pictures in a swimsuit on her Instagram page.

The two media personalities are known for their stunning bodies that they regularly share on social media, but Minnie recently got mixed reviews from Mzansi netizens on her new snaps. Trolls called her a former baddie after having a baby and going through a divorce, and some people were concerned, saying she looked tired.

But Unathi, who's had her own body transformation through the years, was there sprinkling some positivity in her comments. According to ZAlebs, Unathi shared with her followers that it took ten years to get her ideal body after people were sceptical when she told them she wanted to lose weight.

