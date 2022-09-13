Twitter blogger Musa Khawula has taken to social media to share juicy gossip with his followers once again

According to Khawula, Blaq Diamond has landed in hot waters after failing to settle their bill at The Pavilion Lounge

South Africans are having a field day dragging the famous duo especially after they departed from Ambitiouz Entertainment

Blaq Diamond is being accused of leaving a bill of R8k unsettled at The Pavilion Lounge. Image: @blaqdiamond150

Source: Instagram

Blaq Diamond is accused of failing to settle their bill at The Pavilion Lounge after a li night out.

Musa Khawula, an entertainment blogger, took to Twitter to share a picture of the receipt, which showed that the Ibhanoyi hitmakers owed the lounge R8760. This happened after a turn-up with pricey champagnes, as was seen in another post that Khawula shared.

Musa Khawula shared the following juicy receipts about Blaq Diamond on Twitter:

South Africans, as expected, are dragging the famous duo by leaving funny comments. The hilarious responses are fueled in part by rumours that its former music label, Ambitiouz Entertainment, used to pay them R3 500 per month despite releasing hit songs.

@JohnsonAwalle said:

"Where's this place... hubbly ya R100? I swear my first time hearing of such"

@Xavier__101 wrote:

"They probably told the owner ukuthi "Relax-a musa uku panicker"

@Sanele_blaq shared:

"It's paid nje seems like it's split two card payments or card and cash. clearly R4380 was paid using a card, that amount times two amounts to the total bill maybe the tea here is they didn't tip."

@ThabisoConman posted:

"I blame Ambitious Records for this. I dont know how but i blame them."

@NgqabuthoFrank replied:

"There is a price to pay... you got a price to pay"

@Maselelo_Kgoale commented:

"That time they earn R3500"

@Sakhumuzi__ also said:

"Emtee told them."

@YoloDana_ added:

"Well, that’s a cheap hub! It costs double in Gqeberha "

