Former Generations: The Legacy Zoe Mthiyane has spoken candidly about her relationship with her two famous baby daddies

The taleneted actress has two kids, one fathered by Robert Marawa and another by Lebo M who is a composer of in The Lion King

Zoe has expressed co-parenting with Robert Marawa as the most comfortable compared to Lebo M who has her going for therapy

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Zoe Mthiyane has finally gotten candid about her famous baby daddies. Zoe has two kids, one fathered by sports commentator Robert Marawa and another by The Lion King composer Lebo M.

‘Generations: The Legacy” Star Zoe calls out 'The Lion King' composer for bad co-parenting. Image: @zoe_mthiyane/Instagram, Oupa Bopape/Getty Images, and @robert_marawa

Source: UGC

Speaking to Sunday World, the talented actress did not hold back any details about what goes on when raising her two babies. Zoe spoke positively about Robert Marawa's co-parenting style. she said they have a respectful co-parenting relationship.

“I would describe parenting with Robert as respectful. Our families and close friends have played a major role in creating and maintaining a safety net around our son, and for that, I will forever be grateful. He is lucky, ” Zoe told the Sunday World.

However, not the same can be said for The Lion King composer Lebo M. Zoe said it is practically impossible to co-parent with Lebo M. Their co-parenting relationship appears to have taken a toll on her as ZAlebs reports that Zoe Mthiyane is currently undergoing intensive therapy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Zoe Mthiyane and Lebo M's public scandals

The former lovers had a messy breakup. According to True Love Magazine as reported by ZAlebs, breaking off their engagement resulted in Lebo M airing their dirty laundry for all Mzansi peeps to witness.

Zoe Mthiyane has expressed disappointment with Lebo M's actions as she is a private person who would have preferred to solve things behind closed doors.

Babes Wodumo trends as Mzansi shares mixed views over singer’s appearance: “Looks really do fade away”

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo's fans have taken to the timeline to share their thoughts on her appearance. The Gqom singer trended after snaps of herself with radio host Dudu Khoza surfaced on the timeline.

The Wololo hitmaker was a guest on Duzu's show on Ukhozi FM. The snaps of the star were shared on social media by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.

Taking to Twitter, Musa revealed that Mampintsha's wife was a guest on the Durban-based radio station.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News