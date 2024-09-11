A-Reece has been left out of the Back to the City lineup after the official roster was released

The festival is set to celebrate the local rap community, but fans believe it wouldn't be complete without Reece

Slimes are outraged after seeing the official lineup and have vowed to boycott the show should they not make changes

Fans were outraged after A-reece was snubbed from the Back to the City lineup. Images: theboydoingthings

The Slimes threatened to boycott the upcoming Back to the City festival after A-Reece was snubbed on the lineup.

Back to the City announces lineup

It's almost that time of the year again when South African hip hop heads celebrate local rap at the anticipated Back to the City festival.

Marking 18 years since its inception, the festival, in collaboration with Hennessy, is set to honour 51 years of hip hop and 30 years of freedom in South Africa.

The festival will also celebrate several local rap albums turning 20 years old in 2024, including HHP's album, which will be presented by his friend and collaborator, Lection.

Keeping to its essence of honouring local talent, new and old, Back to the City has released the official lineup of musical acts set to blaze the stages on 12 October 2024 in Newtown.

The likes of Maglera Doe Boy, Nasty C, DJ pH and Ms Cosmo are among the talented musicians who made it to the lineup, with a special international guest appearance from Benny The Butcher.

The festival boasts an array of activities outside of performances, including gaming areas, skating competitions and various food stalls:

A-Reece fans weigh in on Back to the City lineup

One rapper's fans weren't happy about the lineup, and it was A-Reece's slimes, who called out the festival for snubbing their fave:

MufaraNduvh0 said:

"Any hip hop event that's considered fire without the name "A-Reece" in it just doesn't make sense at all."

kamogelolesley1 asked:

"How is it a "hip hop show" without A-Reece? Have fun."

EdwardTelvin was stunned:

"A hip hop event, and you don't have A-Reece on the lineup."

seez_blacktree_ wrote:

"You can't spell S.A hip hop without A-Reece, I'm sorry."

Thando_Mthi posted:

"No Reece, no show."

A-Reece and girlfriend announce pregnancy

In more A-Reece updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper and his girlfriend announcing their pregnancy.

Fans and peers congratulated the couple on the good news, and the Slimes are looking forward to new music from the father-to-be.

