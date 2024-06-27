Fans were sent into a tailspin after A-Reece seemingly responded to Wordz' diss with cryptic messages

This after Wordz fired shots at him and his record label on Adam after Reece apparently claimed his work

The Slimes are in Reece's ear attempting to talk him into recording a response to his former bandmate

Fans want A-Reece to diss Wordz back after he fired shots at him. Images: reece_youngking, WordzThaPrince

Source: Twitter

A-Reece has been a topic of discussion in the hip hop streets after Wordz fired subliminal shots at him in one of his latest songs, and it seems the Paradise rapper had something to say.

A-Reece breaks silence after Wordz diss

Just a week following the release of Wordz and Mashbeatz' joint project, Only The Brave, it seems A-Reece had something to say to his former Wrecking Crew bandmates.

This was after Wordz fired shots at Reece on Adam for claiming his work on The 5-Year Plan, which features both rappers. The Barker Haines hitmaker claims he wrote the song, something Reece flatly denied.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Taking to the booth, Wordz dissed Reece and his new stable, Revenge Club Records, adding another layer to their years-long feud:

"Let them claim my old stuff; I've got new credits.

"You probably dissed me 'cause you thought I wouldn't come for yours.

"The whole Revenge Club can never touch me.

"On my Mama, you was probably dreaming when you told yourself you wrote that."

In response to the song, Reece, who has been noted to being a bully, posted cryptic messages on his Twitter (X) page, shouting out his record label while also seemingly refusing to stoop to Wordz' level:

"Revenge Club 4 life."

"Don’t be the person they want you to be."

Mzansi weighs in on A-Reece's reaction

Slimes want Reece in the booth expeditiously and hit Wordz where it hurts:

NI_Dube pleaded:

"Just one diss track, please."

_DJMosh demanded:

"Forget about all of that and release some music."

whoisphineas said:

"Prove that you’re really the one; you said it yourself."

Meanwhile, some critiqued Reece's post about Revenge Club Records, noting that he said the same about Ambitiouz Entertainment and The Wrecking Crew before leaving both labels:

DonDilotse wrote:

"Word is not bond, we know."

UTDTobz joked:

"This man always makes lifetime commitments and then starts something new within a year."

LaBaseFacade said:

"Every time my guy says this, things start getting messy. I hope it doesn't happen again."

Tipcee announces new music

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tipcee announcing she would release new music soon.

This after the Gqom star took an unexpected break and said that she was coming with the heat.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News