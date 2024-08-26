Rapper Reason posted a video where he previews Pearl Thusi's unreleased track called Kusile

The song would be actress Pearl Thusi's debut track since transitioning to music as a DJ

Social media users gave the preview rave reviews, with some loving the track and others saying it needs more work

Pearl Thusi is very serious about her music career, and she has brought out the big guns to work with her. Mama Panther is working on a song titled Kusile.

Pearl Thusi is working on a new song with rapper Reason. Image: @pearlthusi, @reasonhd

Reason previews Pearl Thusi's new song

Rapper Reason, who now goes by his Amapiano altar ego, Sizwe Alakine, shared a video of him and Pearl Thusi in the studio. The two were working on the actress's unreleased track.

Kusile is an upbeat Amapiano song mixed with fresh Afrobeat notes, and the lyrics have a motivational message. Since transitioning to a DJ, Pearl Thusi has not released any music. If released first, this song would be her debut track.

Judging by the video, Pearl has been working hard making music, so she has a few tracks up her sleeve.

In the video, Sizwe is vibing to the track with Pearl singing her verse. Watch it below:

How Mzansi feels about Pearl Thusi's music

Fans gave the preview rave reviews, and some were a bit honest. While many love the track, a few say it needs more work.

sweazy_given said:

"Yooooo, whoever hates this song, hates their mother. You are a woman of many talents, God bless you!"

brazkob hyped:

"We waiting for her voice on the coming album."

xclusivthash shared:

"It goes in!!"

ophadiletgofhamodimo joked:

"Don't reason with her, make her sing."

thulasizwe raved:

"This is so dope."

teepeetime shared:

"Come on!!!"

ophadiletgofhamodimo added:

"I wanna hear her sing bruh...I think she'd kill it. She is good at everything this one. I trust her."

prosper_malele argued:

"The beat is fire. It has elements of Afro-House. The vocals at the beginning of the song need mastering, and the vocals are not clear enough. The verse is too dope, and the vocals after the verse are crazy. Congratulations, Pearl Thusi."

Pearl Thusi rocks Friends of Amstel

In a previous report from Briefly News, Pearl Thusi performed once again, but she sadly failed to impress netizens. The star was called mediocre during her Friends of Amstel stage debut.

Peeps dragged Pearl for her underwhelming stage presence, while others showed love to her.

