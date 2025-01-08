A family's cemetery visit left a sour taste in many social media users' mouths after seeing their twist on a viral 'I'm not the' TikTok challenge

In a TikTok video, the family showcased five generations of the deceased's descendants in a humorous twist to honour their late loved one

The video, however, shocked many social media users who took to the comments section to lambast the family for taking the challenge too far

A group of women from the same house participated in a viral challenge, using their deceased grandfather as content. Image: @remooo_sepeko

Source: TikTok

A family visiting their late patriarch at his graveside decided to blend tradition with trending online humour by participating in the popular 'I'm Not The' challenge.

Their clip went viral after it was shared by TikTok user @remooo_sepeko, gaining 646K views as it stirred up controversy among viewers.

The family's cemetery visit

The clip begins with family members standing in a neat line in Mocoseng village. Each person takes a turn stepping forward, introducing themselves with statements that they are not the deceased but the granddaughter or great-granddaughter.

The introductions continue, covering the deceased's lineage through five generations, with everyone playfully disassociating themselves from being the one for whom the gathering was held.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi is unimpressed by the family's challenge

The video left many social media users feeling that the family took things too far, asking if none of them saw that they were doing something wrong. Some jokingly shared that they were waiting to see if the last person would claim the deceased title, like how the challenge is done.

User @KamogeloC said:

"I was waiting for 'hi I’m dead”😩😩."

User @Lefa 🪼 commented:

"This is so wrong!!😭😭😔

User @Isca shared:

"In this family, you can be a daughter and a granddaughter to one person 😭."

User @dianakubyane asked:

"Everyone, including the camera person, no one saw anything wrong here😳?"

User @Kay.Mathers said:

"This has gone too far."

User @Andisiwe Nkombi

"I'm judging myself for waiting to see the deceased😭."

