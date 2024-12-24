The viral dance sensation Skomota was spotted once again acting weird at an unknown Limpopo wedding

A netizen shared a video of the star unbothered by peeps and dancing and also questioned if he was aware that he's a celebrity

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to the trending video of Skomota

Skomota trended on social media. Image: @snl24, @thisiscolbert

Source: UGC

The South African viral dance sensation Skomota once again caused a buzz on social media.

Video of Skomota at Limpopo Wedding goes viral

The TikTok dance sensation Skomota, also known as Ngwana Sesi, recently became the talk of the town after his manager responded to the death rumours about him, which went viral.

An online user, @BlaqSlav, recently posted a video of the star acting weirdly at a Limpopo wedding. The netizens also questioned whether Ngwana Sesi forgot that he is a celebrity and how he acts most of the time.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Skomota's video

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@PrinceRaja91595 said:

"DISABILITY is a new Trend Salary scheme....he knows, and his closest family know. SASSA knows!!"

@mogodijnkgapele commented:

"Being a celebrity talks nothing to Skomota."

@vaxinyori responded:

"Being gifted is funny. Not even the giver can tell you what to do. Looks like an unpaid gig but who cares."

@Kat_Zar_ replied:

"This is exactly where he finds happiness, not on stages."

@phillibecks wrote:

"Our province is now going far. I am happy, shame. I remember how our fellow folks used to mock us that you have a president from Limpopo, but there is nothing in Limpopo. Now we are getting better and better with our best Premier there."

Skomota goes viral behind the decks

In more Skomota news, Briefly News previously reported on a video of Skomota working his magic behind the decks. In it, he showed how versatile he can be, from dancer to disc jockey, impressing social media users convinced he's a man of many talents.

Some people are against this. Unimpressed people called out Ngwana Sesi's set and decided to troll him.

Source: Briefly News