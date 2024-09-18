The viral dance sensation Skomota's manager has finally spoken out regarding the death rumours about the star

Kholofelo Makgatha debunked the death rumours about the star, mentioning that he is alive and kicking

Makgatha further said that the rumours didn't sit well with them and that he believes that Skomota will live a long life

The viral dance sensation Skomota has again made headlines after rumours about him swirled on social media.

Skomota's manager reacts to rumours about the star's death

The 24-year-old viral dance sensation Skomota, whose real name is Thabang Sefala, became the talk of the town once again after death hoax rumours.

According to Daily Sun, Ngwana Sesi's manager, Kholofelo Makgatha, recently debunked the rumours and told the publication that Skomota is alive and kicking and that people shouldn't believe all the lies they see on social media.

Kholofelo said:

"He's doing well and even eating pap. He's always dressed in designer clothes and enjoying life. I don’t know who could be so evil to say that he's dead. But God knows."

Makgatha further mentioned that he doesn't know who spread these rumours or why people are so evil as to announce on social media that someone is dead, knowing very well that they are alive. He also said that he believes Skomota will live a very long life.

He said:

"That didn’t sit well with us, I must say. I believe he's still going to have a long life. He’s been hacked on his social media platforms a number of times, and that should just tell you how much people are jealous of him."

Skomota goes viral behind the decks

In more Skomota news, Briefly News previously reported on a video of Skomota working his magic behind the decks. In it, he showed just how versatile he can be, from dancer to disc jockey, impressing social media users who are convinced he's a man of many talents.

Some people are against this. Unimpressed people called out Ngwana Sesi's set and decided to troll him.

