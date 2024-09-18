A young lady flexed how her man takes pictures of her, and people were left cracking up in laughter

The stunner unveiled the images on TikTok, and the clip went viral, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

Social media users reacted to the babe's content as they flooded the comments with jokes and laughter

One lady showed off how her boyfriend goes a little overboard, and people were amused by the hun's man's hilarious antics.

A lady showed off how her boyfriend edits pictures of her in a TikTok video. Image: @immaculate_13

Source: TikTok

Woman's bae makes pics of her

The stunner shared a video on TikTok showcasing how her man makes photos of her, and he wishes her good night or good morning every day using the creative pics he made for her with a message.

@immaculate_13's clip entertained social media users, and the footage became a hit on TikTok, gathering over 472k views and thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication.

Take a look at the hun's bae's amusing antics in the video below:

People crack jokes

The video amused the online community, which flocked to the comments section to poke fun at the hun, while some simply laughed it off.

Miss K said:

"I would be so annoyed."

Thandi shared:

"This is even more funny when you can relate. Seems these guys come from the same family."

Love.amooo expressed:

"Yoh, I wouldn't cope."

Mathapelo commented:

"It’s the effort that matters."

Baddest.cutie poked fun at the babe, saying:

"Yoh, who’s grandfather is that."

khanya_boo_boo added:

"I have been there, and I ghosted him."

