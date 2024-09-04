“It Starts Off Cute Until It’s Not”: SA Unimpressed as Boyfriend Stalks Bae

One lady thought it was adorable of her man to be stalking her during girls' night, but Mzansi seemed to think otherwise

The stunner shared a video showing her boo thang at the restaurant where she was with her friends

Social media users did not find the babe's post cute, as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

A woman in South Africa went viral on TikTok after showcasing how her man stalked her during girls' night.

A lady was stalked by her bae during a girls' night out in a TikTok video. Image: @_peachysprinkles

Source: Instagram

Boyfriend stalks bae at girls' night in viral video

The hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @_peachysprinkles, can be seen laughing in shock after spotting her man in the same restaurant she was dining in with her girls.

@_peachysprinkles revealed that she left her bae at home and was surprised to see him at the restaurant. While taking to her TikTok caption, the young babe simply said the following:

"POV: Your boyfriend is obsessed with you, so he stalks you even when you're on a girls' night out."

The clip captured many people's attention, gearing over 12.9 million views within five days of its publication.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts with mixed feelings

Mzansi netizens had mixed emotions about the stunner's viral video; many expressed their thoughts in the comments.

Success Itumeleng gushed over the couple:

"If he is not like Arjin, I don't want him. He must be obsessed with me, Argh."

Tshenolo P said:

"It starts off cute until it's not."

OwethuMasombuka expressed:

"This flag is very maroon, my love."

TiisetsoRaizerDiale wrote:

"It starts as obsession, then control. A very dangerous combination."

Yongama<3 inquired:

"Am I toxic? because this would actually worry me a bit."

Vance Roday commented:

"It's funny until it’s not."

