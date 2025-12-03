Mpumi 'Mrs Mops' Mophatlane was a recent guest on Nandi Madida's podcast, T he Motherhood Network

The former The Mommy Club reality TV star candidly spoke about her parenting style, which is different from her upbringing

Mrs Mops opened up about gentle parenting and the benefits she and her children get from this parenting style

Mpumi 'Mrs Mops' Mophatlane has adopted a different parenting style.

The Mommy Club reality TV star, Mpumi 'Mrs Mops' Mophatlane, has opened up about raising her children whilst in the public eye.

On Nandi Madida's YouTube podcast, The Motherhood Network, she spoke about her upbringing and how she, as a mom, has adopted a different approach to parenting.

Mrs Mops on the joys of motherhood

Speaking to Nandi Madida, who is also a proud mother of two children, Mrs Mops explained why she has chosen to use the concept of gentle parenting in her household. Despite her strict upbringing, Mrs Mops said she wants her children not to fear her, but respect her.

"My parents are old school. My mom finds my gentle parenting fascinating because it's different from how she raised me," she said.

"There's a big difference between gentle and permissive parenting. Gentle parenting has boundaries but ensures kids don't fear their parents, only respect them." she further explained.

Mrs Mops said it is important for her kids to openly communicate their problems with her, without being fearful of how she might respond.

"My kids don't fear me, but they have respect for me. I want them to come to me with problems because they don't fear that."

Mpumi 'Mrs Mops' Mophatlane is enjoying motherhood.

The star has built a life for herself outside of reality TV. When she opened her doors to the world, her kids were also part of it. She made it a point to set boundaries because of its invasive nature.

"Reality TV is so invasive. They want everything, including your blood type. You must set boundaries. Without boundaries, it's madness."

Mrs Mops rings in 38 in style

One of the things she is mostly known for is her high fashion. On her 38th birthday, Mrs Mops hosted a luxurious birthday dinner party at the Four Seasons hotel in April 2025. Mops wore a red glittery dress from B Mashilo Designs.

She gushed over her circle of friends and the role they play in her life.

"Build a circle of friends who are genuine, safe energetically and are mature spiritually, friends who hold space and no animosity, who are compassionate and not judgmental, who take time to check on you and your progress, who grow through life with you, hold you accountable and wish you well!!! I had an amazing birthday. Thank you for the birthday wishes," she said.

Why Mrs Mops left The Mommy Club

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mrs Mops explained why she has left The Mommy Club and will not return for Season 3.

She said this was influenced by her growing skincare business, Nala Reign, and her family. Although she left the show, she was adamant that she would remain a friend of the show, hinting that she is not completely stepping away from the spotlight.

