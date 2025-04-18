Mpumi 'Mrs Mops' Mophatlane Shares Moments From Her Classy Birthday Party Celebrations in Joburg
- The Mommy Club reality TV star, Mpumi 'Mrs Mops' Mophatlane, recently celebrated her birthday this week
- Mrs Mops invited her close friends to a luxurious birthday dinner on Wednesday, 16 April 2025
- The festivities took place at the Four Seasons hotel in Johannesburg, and some noticeable faces were in attendance
Mrs Mops turns 38 in a classy way
Reality TV star, Mpumi 'Mrs Mops' Mophatlane, who is most famous for her role on The Mommy Club, recently celebrated her birthday this week. The businesswoman turned 38 years old, dripping in high fashion.
Mrs Mops gathered her close friends and family for a luxurious birthday dinner on Wednesday, 16 April 2025. Wearing a red glittery dress from B Mashilo Designs, Mrs Mops held her dinner at the Four Seasons hotel in Johannesburg.
In her Instagram caption, Mrs Mops hailed her friends for holding her down and for being supportive.
"Build a circle of friends who are genuine, safe energetically and are mature spiritually, friends who hold space and no animosity, who are compassionate and not judgmental, who take time to check on you and your progress, who grow through life with you, hold you accountable and wish you well!!! I had an amazing birthday. Thank you for the birthday wishes," she said.
Attending the birthday dinner were actress Omuhle Gela, Mrs J from The Mommy Club, and other businessmen and women.
She thanked her supporters for wishing her a happy birthday, "Thank you so much, everyone, for all the beautiful birthday wishes! Love you all."
Mzansi wishes Mrs Mops a happy birthday
Reacting to her post, people flooded her with happy birthday wishes.
mrsj_ said:
"You are an amazing friend. I love you always. May God continue blessing you, you deserve everything your heart desires."
khens_baloyi stated:
"Mrs J is such a good friend to have in your circle. She's a rational thinker and doesn't mind not being part of the crowd."
mrs_shekinah responded:
"I love you so much. It hurts me not seeing you on my screen, and happiest Birthday, my Queen."
mbalee.e said:
"Your beauty shocks me every time. Yho umuhle."
pontshomaduna wished:
"How stunning are you! I’m so sad I missed it. Happy birthday again, friend."
nkatekonkati1 said:
"Oh, Mrs Mops, you are literally the woman that you think you are."
discoverwine_ gushed:
"How beautiful. I love you, my babe."
angeltlhog asked:
"Where is @_happysimelane? I loved your friendship on Mommy Club."
Mrs Mops on The Mommy Club exit
In a previous report from Briefly News, Mpumi Mophatlane has left The Mommy Club and will not return for Season 3.
She said this was influenced by her growing skincare business, Nala Reign, and her family. Although she left the show, she was adamant that she would remain a friend of the show, hinting that she is not completely stepping away from the spotlight.
"Filming the show was such an incredible experience. It was a significant part of my life, filled with unforgettable memories and deep, lasting connections. The crew became like family to me, and I cherished having them in my home and my life."
