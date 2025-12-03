Dr Imogen Mashazi caused a buzz this past week when she put on her red lipstick during the Madlanga Commission on Monday, 1 December 2025

The retired Ekurhuleni Municipal Manager trended online when social media users dragged her for showing off her lipstick

Social media users also commented on her age and her answers at the Madlanga Commission this week

Ex-Erkhuleni City Manager speaks about the lipstick moment in a video. Images: AM_Blujay

Retired Ekurhuleni City Manager Dr Imogen Mashazi, who went viral for her before-and-after bleaching photos recently, spoke about her red lipstick moment.

Mashazi, who was questioned about her doctoral title at the Madlanga Commission, also discussed her age in a video shared on X this week.

Entertainment channel IOL News shared a video on its X account of Dr Mashazi discussing her lipstick moment on Tuesday, 2 December 2025.

"Mashazi says her now-trending lipstick is from Edgars, without revealing the name," writes the channel.

In the video, the former nurse reveals that she bought her lipstick at Edgars and that she's relieved that she was given a chance to share her story at the Madlanga Commission.

"I should be able to enjoy my pension, as a pensioner, to be subjected to this was unexpected, but I'm glad that it's over," says Mashazi.

The former Ekurhuleni City Manager also rubbishes rumours that she's 35 years old, by stating that she's 65 years.

South Africans respond to the video

@LawOfAt27180945 wrote:

"It's going to be sold out."

@nqobile_mahungu responded:

"This is precisely why this state is failing. You’re fixated on a s*itty cheap lipstick instead of engaging her in a discussion about the nonsensical evidence she presented. You all are incredibly exhausting."

@RamaphiriMpho said:

"Who said she is 35? Respect the 35-year-olds, please, they are not undertakers."

Talented radio personality Peny Lebyane also commented on Mashazi's red lipstick video on her X account on Tuesday, 2 December 2025.

@mjimero responded:

"Whose mother is this yeeeh? Like she has done fcxk up the the highest office, still she thinks it's funny, let's remove ANC people of SA, I'm begging you this time. Do you really think your kids deserve treatment from such people !? Ask yourself this when you vote."

@Vincent62343509 replied:

"Who really cares how she looks? This same mentality was promoted during Thabo Bester's trial."

@Seni_WaMboni wrote:

"What has she done to her face?"

@poketams said:

"I so wish the Commission could recommend that her 2 be charged. She must be charged, please. This is the problem with. ANC cadres, even if you can come clean wanting to perform your duties diligently, you’ll find the system so corrupt and end up seeing it’s just a waste of time. What peaceful pension?"

Popular Erkhuleni City Manager gets criticised for her lipstick. Image: City of Ekurhuleni

