A 24-year-old woman shared snippets of her day working in mergers and acquisitions at an audit firm

The video showed her arriving at work, having meetings, eating lunch and heading home at the end of the day

South Africans congratulated her and said they felt inspired by her success at such a young age

A young 24-year-old woman from Johannesburg.

Source: TikTok

A young professional from Johannesburg got people talking after she shared a day in her life at work. TikTok user @kmnguni10 posted the video on 29 September 2025 with the caption:

"Day in my life as a corporate baddie working for one of the Big Four Audit Firms in the World!"

She explained that the video shows little snippets of her day because she's been having very busy days and hasn't had time to vlog. She works in mergers and acquisitions and has a degree in Financial Sciences and an honours in Financial Management Sciences, both from UP. She's also working towards her CIMA designation.

The video shows her car, then her stopping at the building where she works and going up an escalator. She films her workspace with her laptop and second screen, eating her Woolies lunch and doing some work on her PC. Later, she shows herself in the bathroom, having Seattle coffee and a late lunch. She films a short scene of the office boardroom before a meeting, then shows herself at the end of the day going down the escalator, walking in the parking lot towards her vehicle, getting in and driving home.

A woman from Gauteng showed off her lux vehicle.

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the video

Netizens reacted to the video with some asking questions and others congratulating TikToker @kmnguni10:

@nkanyezi_ asked:

"Hey. You look beautiful 😍. Can I ask where the dress is from?"

@accounting_girl said:

"Motivation 🥰🤗"

@senamile_jali gushed:

"You're gorgeous girl ❤️🥰"

@slindieangel wrote:

"I'm inspired 🥰🥰🥰...Yaz oth ngvuke ngfunde CIA."

@phumla_dlamini commented:

"As a final year student (undergraduate), I'm so inspired 😍❤️🔥"

@bontle_ added:

"Look at God ...❤Thank you for showing me that with God it's possible, my age mate. Proud of you, stranger."

@balby_ said:

"Inspiration 🥺🥰🥰 I love it when girls are winning and ohh, you beautiful by the way..."

What do audit firms do?

According to IBN Tech, an external audit is when an independent auditor reviews a company’s financial statements, records, and processes to check whether everything is accurate and follows the required rules and standards. Their job is to give an unbiased opinion on whether the financial statements are fair and trustworthy. This gives investors and stakeholders confidence, especially if they don’t know the business well.

Independent audit firms must stay objective, follow strict professional standards, and carry out a full and honest review. They report any issues, risks, or recommendations. Their work helps companies stay compliant with laws, prevent fraud or mismanagement, and fix problems before they become serious.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

