An American content creator shared a video showing off his Cape Town apartment, where he pays $150 (around R2,500) a week

He said the American dream isn't about living in America, but living abroad where you can afford luxury

Social media users had mixed reactions, with some saying it depends on how much money you earn

An American TikTok user @justmakethatmoney posted a video on 29 September 2020 showing off one of the homes he has in Cape Town, South Africa. In the video, he explained why he believes living abroad is better than staying in America and paying expensive rent every month.

He showed his apartment with views of skyscrapers next to the beach and explained that he's paying around $150 (R2,500 according to Wise) a week to live there. He questioned why anyone would want to live in America, spending thousands of dollars a month on rent when they could live in luxury abroad for much less.

He said people needed to wake up and realise that leaving America and living abroad is the real American dream, not living paycheck to paycheck in the US.

Mixed reactions from social media

Social media users shared their thoughts on living abroad versus staying in America on the TikTok user @justmakethatmoney's clip:

@Steph asked:

"Where are you now, which country?"

@Michael A wrote:

"I got a house and a backyard, and I pay only taxes once a year."

@Miami Mike said:

"The problem or issue is that you need to have an income to support yourself financially unless you have some form."

@lightskindeezy shared:

"R4,000 a month only in New York, bro."

@Jeff added:

"I'm trying, but I'm so poor. I can't move there."

@Dr.Salama Road wrote:

"The American dream is abroad."

@NELLY said:

"It all depends on your earnings, if you are earning some dollars, then you can live like a king in Nigeria, I guarantee you 😁😁😁"

@Treborlexx shared:

"If you have 💰, it's all good. If you have less money, those countries offer more bang for your buck."

SA vs USA cost of living

According to Madison Manor, there are big differences between South Africa and the United States when it comes to cost of living and income. South Africa’s cost of living is about 42% of the U.S., so day-to-day expenses are much cheaper. But earnings are also far lower.

Unemployment is a big issue in South Africa, sitting at 33.2%, compared to 4.1% in the U.S. When looking at quality-of-life scores, South Africa rates at 39, slightly higher than the U.S. at 33, mostly because goods and services are more affordable.

The currency difference matters too, with South Africa using the rand and the U.S. using the dollar. Put together, these factors explain why Americans earning in dollars can live far more comfortably in South Africa.

