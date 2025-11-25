A YouTube content creator confirmed that South Africans have resumed arriving in the US as refugees

He stated that the refugees landed in Atlanta and flew to different states, including Pennsylvania, Florida and Texas

Trump set a cap of 7,500 refugees per year for the US, with priority given to victims of discrimination

An American YouTuber shared a video discussing the latest developments on Afrikaner refugees moving to the US. Images: ChrisWyatt92PA and DonaldTrump

YouTube content creator Colonel Chris Wyatt, who shares content about Afrikaner refugees going to America, posted a video on 24 November 2025 confirming that South Africans escaping alleged racial persecution have started arriving in the US again. The video came after a government shutdown ended on 4 November, and it took another 20 days before refugees could travel. The video went viral, getting over 21,000 views.

In the video, the man explained he held back on making the announcement until he could confirm it actually happened. He said that on Monday, 24 November 2025, South Africans under the refugee programme that President Trump began on 7 February 2025 resumed coming to the United States. He confirmed they successfully arrived and got through immigration at Atlanta before flying to their destinations around the country, including Pennsylvania, Florida, Texas and a few other places. He wouldn't share the exact number of refugees on the flight for safety reasons.

He mentioned that some of the people on this flight were originally scheduled to fly in October but got postponed. He said he's been telling people that officials have been contacting those who were bumped previously to reconfirm and rebook their flights. At least one family that was bumped in October arrived on the flight to Atlanta. He explained that South Africans can expect more people to begin arriving in the coming days.

He addressed claims that the programme is only for farmers, Afrikaners, or white people, stating it's not true. He said the programme was designed for racial minorities in South Africa suffering from unjust persecution. He called on coloured, Indian, or black South Africans who came through the programme to come on his show for interviews to help dispel these lies. He pointed out that the pause lasted from 26 September until 24 November, nearly two months.

He warned that Congress didn't pass a budget but simply passed a resolution to continue spending at previous levels. This resolution runs out on 30 January, which means the process could be paused again. He ended by welcoming those who arrived in America.

An American man shared the news about new Afrikaner refugees arriving in the US. Images: @ColonelChrisWyatt

Netizens react to the new refugees

YouTube users shared messages of support and congratulations on the YouTube page @ColonelChrisWyatt's clip:

@BradyLeNoir said:

"I'm so excited for them. May they prosper and flourish, wherever they are. Thanks, Col Chris, sir, for your hard work. Much appreciated. Fingers crossed🤞 We are all in this together."

@PaulineKing71 shared:

"I am trying not to cry, this is such awesome news. I am so pleased for those who are getting to have this opportunity of living and hope. Blessings to all of them. Thank you for keeping them safe."

@frithapugg8176 added:

"Thank you, CCW! What a joy & a pleasure your update is! Wish them all a beautiful life in the USA! ❤"

@IanCallaghan-t4o wrote:

"Good luck, everyone. I left SA 25 years ago and embraced my new country. I'm happy, healthy and safe..."

@jennieself8888 said:

"Wonderful news. My friends have just been notified that they fly out in 2 weeks."

@Johan-ex5yj shared:

"Good news for the South Africans who want a better future for their children. 👍"

Trump caps refugee numbers

According to a report on the BBC, under the Trump administration, the U.S. sharply cut its refugee intake, allowing only 7,500 people in for the year, compared to the 125,000 cap under Biden. Rather than accepting refugees broadly, the admissions were meant to favour white South Africans. The announcement claimed that priority would go to Afrikaner South Africans and others allegedly facing unfair discrimination.

In February, Trump also suspended aid to South Africa and said he would let some members of the Afrikaner community resettle in the U.S. as refugees. But refugee rights organisations strongly condemned the move, arguing that it shut the door on many other persecuted groups. The South African government pushed back, too, denying that Afrikaners or other white South Africans are actually being persecuted.

Watch the YouTube video below:

