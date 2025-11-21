An SA content creator shared a video showing the struggle of keeping up with his 1-year-old daughter at 38 years old

The gent tried to run after his daughter, but ended up with back pain from bending down to help her walk

South Africans related to the video, with some sharing they had kids at even older ages and others saying 38 is still young

A gentleman who is an Instagram content creator who goes by the handle @immanuel_makuse shared a video on 28 August 2025 showing what it's like having a 1-year-old at 38 years old. The video went viral with over 130,000 reactions and over 2,800 comments.

In the video, the gent is helping his daughter stand up and hold her as she starts running around. He tries to run after her, but because he was bending down, his back starts to pain. He keeps himself bent over as he gently moves over to a different area to probably sit down, as he can't really keep up with his energetic 1-year-old. The video was shared with text stating:

"This is the result of having a one-year-old at 38. Who can relate?"

Mzansi reacts to having kids at 38

@1more_sleep wrote:

"Research says those who have kids at a more mature age live ten years longer. You got this 💪🏾."

@gatorbeard said:

"Got newborn twins and a 5-year-old. I'm 39 😩."

@bigddee50 shared:

"I was 49 and my wife was 40 when we had our baby girl 👶🤰."

@lebogangmaroane added:

"38, you're still young, broh. Just hit the gym. Work on your glutes, posture, etc."

@storyofdanjul questioned:

"Why does everyone act like being in your 30s or 40s is 'old'? That's crazy to me. Your 30s, 40s, and even 50s are still young."

@soniaayeni commented:

"I can't relate. I'm 38, and I'm still very young. Don't make me feel old."

@evangelistleisha gushed:

"I had a baby at 40 & 45. It forces me to function as a 24-year-old. By having children late, I lost the right to age. 🤣"

Best age to have kids

According to Healthline, experts often say that the late 20s to early 30s are the best years to fall pregnant, as this age range is linked to the healthiest outcomes for both mother and baby. One study even suggested that the “sweet spot” for having a first child is around 30.5 years old.

As you age, your fertility naturally shifts. Women are born with about two million eggs, but by the time they reach 37, that number drops to roughly 25,000. From around 35 to 37, this decline starts speeding up. Even so, there are advantages to waiting a bit longer, more time to save, build stability, grow your career and strengthen your relationship. Many people today are choosing to start families later, something highlighted by Instagram user @immanuel_makuse.

Watch the Instagram clip below:

