Mihlali Ndamase's alleged stalker has seemingly made efforts to erase his identity on social media

Days after being accused by the influencer of stalking and harassment, the businessman changed his Instagram name to a mysterious new moniker and also cleared his feed of all his pictures

This follows the release of his official statement, addressing the allegations, which raised more alarms among social media users

The man whom Mihlali Ndamase accused of stalking has gone incognito. Image: mihlalii_n

As the dust settles, Mihlali Ndamase’s alleged stalker has begun a systematic erasure of his online identity following a week of explosive revelations.

Just days after the award-winning influencer levelled harrowing accusations of stalking and harassment against him, the businessman, Michael "Mike" Brits, underwent what seems like a total social media blackout by changing his Instagram handle and deleting his posts.

In what can be described as an attempt to distance himself from the viral scandal, Brits has gone incognito, making his profile private and adopting the handle black_odysseus from the original micthegreatestofalltime.

In Roman and Greek mythology, Odysseus was the King of Ithaca, known for his intelligence, cunning nature, and 10-year journey after the Trojan War. His name roughly translates to "to be angry," "resentful," or "pain," themes that add a chilling undertone to Michael Brits' new identity.

By adopting his new handle amid the scandal, the businessman has seemingly linked himself to a figure defined by a long, difficult journey fueled by both revenge and navigating a sea of conflict.

Mihlali Ndamase’s alleged stalker, Michael Brits, erased the photos from his Instagram page and changed his handle following the scandal. Image: mihlalii_n

His shift towards anonymity comes on the heels of his official statement addressing Mihlali's claims, wherein he dismissed the allegations.

"Ms Ndamase and I have never had a personal or romantic relationship, nor were there ever any exchanges of solicitation between us."

Though he previously ridiculed the situation and labelled it "dramatic," Brits emphasised in his statement that the scandal was damaging to his reputation and hinted that it would negatively impact his family.

"The information circulating on the internet regarding Ms Ndamase and me is false, misleading, and damaging to both her reputation and mine. Particularly as I am a family man."

Despite his efforts to go incognito, with both parties having removed their statements from their pages, the scandal remains etched in people's minds, a reminder that a simple name change or pressing "delete" is rarely enough to outrun a viral scandal.

See Michael Brits' "new" profile below.

Mihlali Ndamase's alleged stalker, Michael Brits, has gone incognito. Image: black_odysseus

Mihlali Ndamase moves on from the scandal

Following her scandalous allegations and ultimate removal of her statement, Mihlali Ndamase appears to be moving on from the case.

Taking to her Instagram page, the influencer posted her first update since the scandal, sharing photos of herself wearing stunning gowns from her boutique, Treasury.

She has since gone on to promote her newly-launched business and brand partnerships, as well as show off her style and lavish lifestyle.

While the initial wave of outrage has settled, what stays is a quiet curiosity among social media users, whose questions remain unanswered as both Ndamase and Brits seemingly choose peace.

See Mihlali Ndamase's Instagram updates below.

