The man at the centre of Mihlali Ndamase's drama has finally spoken out and come out to set the record straight

Michael Brits has since released a statement where he spoke his side of the story, regarding the drama

The statement does, however, contradict Mihlali's statement, where she revealed that she was living under constant fear

Mihlali Ndamase's drama continues to gain traction. This time, the man involved, after he was accused of stalking Ndamase, has since broken his silence.

In his statement released before his account went private, Michael admitted to having met Mihlali Ndamase and having an interaction with her, in a bid to resolve an altercation.

"Michael Brits, wish to categorically state that I do know Ms Mihlali Ndamase, as we previously had an interaction during which a prior altercation was resolved," he claimed.

He further denied having a personal or romantic relationship with her and also denied exchanging anything with her. This, according to Mic, has caused damage to both their livelihoods and family, especially for him, seeing that he is married.

"Ms Ndamase and I have never had a personal or romantic relationship, nor were there ever any exchanges of solicitation between us. The information circulating on the internet regarding Ms Ndamase and me is false, misleading, and damaging to both her reputation and mine. Particularly as I am a family man. I wish to extend my sincere apologies to both our families for the harm and distress caused by the false narratives published online," the statement ends.

Mic has since gone under the radar after releasing the statement.

What Mihlali said about Michael Brits

The influencer and content creator took to social media to share a statement where she spoke about how she was living in constant fear. Mihlali alleged that Michael made advances towards her, but she rejected them.

“After I rejected his advances, his behaviour turned into something obsessive and frightening. I have personally witnessed him following me. He has appeared at my place of work without reason and shown up in spaces where I am parked or seated as though monitoring my movements. My privacy has been repeatedly violated. Members of my family have been approached in public, and people have been paid to follow me and take photographs of me without my consent.”

She also called the reports online false, saying they have caused her a lot of harm.

“Some media publications repeated these allegations without verification. This has caused significant reputational harm and has further endangered my safety by presenting fiction as fact.”

