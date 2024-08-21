Tebogo Gets Back to the Farm, Shows His Many Cattle, After Olympic History

Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo has explained what he does outside competing with other athletes on the track

The Botswana sprinter had a good outing at the just-concluded Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France

The Olympics 200-metre champion shed more light on how he's investing his money on other businesses

Letsile Tebogo has moved on from making history at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as he returned to his farm after the triumph.

The 21-year-old sprinter became the first African athlete to win a gold medal in the men's 200m at the Olympics.

Tebogo ended the Olympic games with two medals as he led Botswana's 4x400-metre team to a podium finish, claiming the silver ahead of Great Britain.

Letsile Tebogo celebrates on the podium during the Men's 200m medal ceremony at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on August 9, 2024. Photo: Patrick Smith.

Tebogo gets back to the farm

In an recent interview with SuperSports TV presenter, Thomas Mlambo, Tebogo explains what he does when he's not on the track breaking records and making history. The Botswana sprinter is back on his farm and shows off some of his cattle.

"I am just coming from the farm this morning; I spent the night over there [on the farm]; I had to pull up," he said.

"Basically, on the farm, what we do is keep our cattle. I've cattle, and I need to have a solid plan for what I'm going to do to increase the number of cattle."

The young athlete was asked if he wanted to continue owning a farm or if it was just an investment for him aside from athletics.

"Personally, my farm is an investment for me because athletics is not a long-term career; I need to have different opportunities and see what I could channel my money into," he added.

Tebogo opens up on his Mum’s passing

In a related publication, Briefly News earlier reported on Letsile Tebogo narrating how the loss of his mother affected him before going forth to win two medals at the 2024 Olympic Games.

The sprinter confirmed that he wasn't in Botswana when the incident happened and believed his athletics career was over.

