Nota Baloyi Clears the Air on Professor Phakeng Drama: “There Is No Beef Between Phakeng and I”
- Nota Baloyi recently cleared the air about his relationship with Professor Rosina Mamokgethi Phakeng
- The controversial music executive said there was no beef between them but urged the Professor to dress more appropriately
- This comes after Phakeng was called out for supporting Chris Brown despite her stance as an activist
Nota Baloyi finally addressed his relationship with Professor Phakeng, saying there was no beef between them.
Nota Baloyi gets real about Professor Phakeng
In light of his assault case, Nota Baloyi still takes the time to address several topics of discussion, including his relationship with Professor Rosina Mamokgethi Phakeng.
The scholar recently fired shots at Nota after having a case opened against him, where she seemingly taunted his plea for prayers:
"No wickedness goes unpunished, and your choices shape your future. Take this time to reflect and grow. We will be there."
In response to her comments, Nota told Sunday World that he didn't have a problem with the Professor, just how she dresses:
"There is no beef between Phakeng and I. I just want her to dress appropriately for her age and not act like she is trying to thirst-trap men."
This was sparked by Phakeng's saucy photos showing off her body, where, like Nota, some netizens called the 57-year-old out for acting inappropriately.
Professor Phakeng goes under fire over Chris Brown
It appears Nota isn't the only person the Professor is fighting with after she was called out over her support for Chris Brown.
The "Fab Academic" recently declared that she would be attending the singer's now-sold-out concert and was dragged for supporting an abuser despite her stance as a women's rights activist:
The concert sparked outrage among anti-GBV activists, including Women For Change, who launched a petition to have it cancelled.
But alas, many South Africans rubbished the petition, citing its unfairness, and vowed to attend the Breezy concert come rain or high waters.
Nota Baloyi's father shows support
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a statement from Nota Baloyi's father, who stood by his son through his assault trial.
He claimed that the person accusing Nota was lying and that he was looking forward to learning the truth.
