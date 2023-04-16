The Balobedu Royal Council has backed Princess Masalanabo Modjadji to ascend to the throne of the Blabedu nation

The princess was expected to be coronated after she turned 18 in January, but her brother Prince Lekukela is contesting for the throne

The council says that Princess Masalanabo has its full support and will be crowned as the new Rain Queen

LIMPOPO -The Balobedu Royal Council has endorsed Princess Masalanabo Modjadji to ascend to the throne of the Modjadji queenship.

Princess Masalanabo Modjadji was endorsed by the Balobedu Royal Council to be crowned the next Rain Queen of the Balobedu nation. Image: @CandleySeroba

With the council's support, Princess Masalanabo may be crowned the new Rain Queen of the Balobedu nation.

Factions battle for throne of Balobedu nation

There has been a fierce battle for the throne since the late Rain Queen, Makobo Madjadji, died in 2005.

Princess Masalanabo was only a few months old at the time of Queen Makhobo Modjadji's passing, which led to her uncle, Mpapatla Bakhoma Modjadji, taking over as regent.

It was understood that once Princess Masalanabo turned 18, she would be crowned queen. However, the princess turned 18 in January, but her brother Prince Lekukela had already been installed as king in October 2022, IOL reported.

A royal faction led by Ronnie Morotshehla argued that Princess Masalanabo should instead take up the position of Khadikholo (great aunt) of the Balobedu nation.

Prince Lekukela's coronation broke a tradition in which queens had held the Modjadji throne for almost 200 years.

Balobedu Royal Council throws weight behind Princess Masalanabo

Despite the contestation for the throne, the Balobedu Royal Council Chairperson, Phetule Mokoto, said the council supported Princess Masalanabo, Sabc News reported.

Mokoto said:

“We know Masalanabo as the new rain queen, and we are going to respect her and support her throughout... Now the Balobedu as a whole, the new incoming queen is Masalanabo, who is the queen of the Balodedu.”

South Africans celebrated the news of Princess Masalanabo's endorsement

Below are some comments:

Mirriam Motang celebrated:

"I am happy about these developments."

Mamafetse Maja congratulated:

"Yes, finally! You go girl, you deserve it "

Bra K Lass asked:

"Finally! When is the coronation taking place?"

Khumbu Dube Waka-Tjazwagwa added:

"This is the good news I have been waiting for. In the BaKalanga (BaKgalaka) nation where I belong, we give her all the blessings, she deserves it."

Sabelo Mthombeni said:

"I am going to marry this one, that will make me a prince."

