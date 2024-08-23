KZN Father and Son Arrested for Multiple Murders As Dumped Body Found
- KZN police working to connect a string of murders to a father and his son from January 2021
- The son, a 25-year-old, was arrested on an unlicenced firearm charge earlier this week and turned out to be the last person seen with the missing man
- A decomposed body was recovered from a demolished toilet pit in Mwolokohlo, Ndwedwe
KZN - Father and son are allegedly the suspects in multiple murders, including that of a 29-year-old man, a security guard and a pregnant woman.
The suspects, a 48-year-old man and his 25-year-old son were arrested on Thursday afternoon, 22 August, in Nwedwe.
The suspects destroyed a toilet in an attempt to hide the body that they had thrown into it. This was a tactic to cover their tracks in the village of Mwolokohlo.
SAPS Provincial spokesperson shares details of the case
"Shrewd investigations uncovered that the suspects allegedly killed the 29-year-old man and dumped his body in a pit latrine before demolishing it. On Thursday, a search was conducted and a decomposing body was recovered, said Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the KZN police spokesman.
The two suspects are also connected to two murder cases: one involving a protection official who was killed in May this year and discovered dumped on the road, tied up with a rope, and another in January 2021, where they allegedly stabbed a man before ditching his body on the road just a few meters from their home
Inquiries are continuing to establish the details encircling the two men's alleged involvement in the killing of an expectant woman in Umlazi.
`The two alleged murderers are due to appear in the Ndwedwe Magistrate's court on Monday.
KwaMashu gang arrested and appear in court
Briefly News also reported that five members of a KwaMashu gang, notorious for terrorizing the community through a series of crimes, have been arrested. The gang gained notoriety on social media after a video went viral showing them wandering around KwaMashu and firing shots indiscriminately.
South Africans expressed relief at their capture, with some praising SAPS Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for the arrests.
