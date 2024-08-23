KZN police working to connect a string of murders to a father and his son from January 2021

The son, a 25-year-old, was arrested on an unlicenced firearm charge earlier this week and turned out to be the last person seen with the missing man

A decomposed body was recovered from a demolished toilet pit in Mwolokohlo, Ndwedwe

KZN - Father and son are allegedly the suspects in multiple murders, including that of a 29-year-old man, a security guard and a pregnant woman.

Kwa-Zulu Natal father and son have been arrested in connection with three murders.

The suspects, a 48-year-old man and his 25-year-old son were arrested on Thursday afternoon, 22 August, in Nwedwe.

The suspects destroyed a toilet in an attempt to hide the body that they had thrown into it. This was a tactic to cover their tracks in the village of Mwolokohlo.

SAPS Provincial spokesperson shares details of the case

"Shrewd investigations uncovered that the suspects allegedly killed the 29-year-old man and dumped his body in a pit latrine before demolishing it. On Thursday, a search was conducted and a decomposing body was recovered, said Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the KZN police spokesman.

The two suspects are also connected to two murder cases: one involving a protection official who was killed in May this year and discovered dumped on the road, tied up with a rope, and another in January 2021, where they allegedly stabbed a man before ditching his body on the road just a few meters from their home

Inquiries are continuing to establish the details encircling the two men's alleged involvement in the killing of an expectant woman in Umlazi.

`The two alleged murderers are due to appear in the Ndwedwe Magistrate's court on Monday.

