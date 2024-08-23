Gun-Toting KwaMashu Gang Arrested and Appeared in Court, SA Relieved
- Five members of a KwaMashu gang reportedly known for terrorising the community in a string of crimes have been arrested
- The gang went viral on social media in a video that showed them walking around KwaMashu and shooting randomly
- South Africans were happy they were arrested, and some praised SAPS provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.
DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL—Community members in KwaMashu, Durban, can breathe a sigh of relief after gang members were arrested.
Gang members arrested in KwMashu
@MDNnewss reported that five of the members were arrested after a video of them firing gunshots indiscriminately in the KwaMashu hostel went viral. The gang is also known to terrorise their community and is linked to various violent crimes, including murders and robberies.
During the arrest, one of the suspects tried to shoot at the South African Police Service, but they arrested him. They appeared before the Ntuzima Magistrates Court on 22 August, and three guns and a hijacked car were recovered.
View the tweet here:
South Africans praise General Mkhwanazi
The provincial commissioner, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, received praise for the arrest and the province's efforts against crime.
Useful Idiot said:
"Danko, Lord Lt Gen Mkhwanazi."
Nose said:
"Siyabonga General Mkhwanazi."
Ntokozo Masuku said:
"Never mess with General Mkhwanazi."
Makhosini said:
"I challenge Mkhwanazi to raid all hostels in KZN."
Azaniai said:
"The only thing they know is to terrorise their community instead of protecting it from the thugs. What a useless mindset."
Moreski da Afikan said:
"This is how police are supposed to work. Now they must be interrogated until they say where they buy guns, all the crimes they committed, who their boss and their boss's boss are, etcetera."
Police prevent possible murder after arresting suspects
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the police in the province prevented a possible murder.
The police were tipped off that a group of men had guns and were planning a violent crime. The police intercepted and arrested them, seizing the guns.
Source: Briefly News
