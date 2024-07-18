A security guard from Musina in Limpopo lost his life during a robbery in which he was shot dead

The suspects allegedly robbed the Musina Emergency Medical Services, and he was shot while his colleague hid

The South African Police Service arrived to find him in a pool of blood, and they are looking for the suspects

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Suspects killed a Musina security guard, and his colleague survived. Image: William Whitehurst

Source: Getty Images

MUSINA, LIMPOPO — A security guard stationed at the Musina Emergency Medical Services Centre died during a robbery, and his colleague survived.

Security guard shot and killed

According to IOL, the incident occurred on 17 July in the early hours. The deceased and his female colleague were guarding the Musina EMS centre when two armed men walked through the gate.

The men allegedly demanded that the deceased give them the firearms stored at the facility, and the man reportedly took them to where their firearms were stored. The female colleague allegedly heard a scream and a gunshot. The colleague returned to the building after the suspects fled and found him in a pool of blood. The South African Police Service launched a manhunt for the suspects.

South Africans mourn man's death

Netizens who commented on Facebook were disturbed by the man's death.

Princess Pedro said:

"The way criminals are so brazen in this country. Senseless crimes at every turn."

Dean Mohale said:

"The government should reintroduce capital punishment. It will also help in dealing with overcrowding."

Phillip Molefi Gwangwa said:

"Guns are too much in our society, and a lot of people are not trained on how to handle them and resort to killing innocent people."

Two security officers shot dead at point-blank range

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that two security guards in the Western Cape were brutally murdered.

The guards had stopped on the side of the road when the suspects walked towards them and opened fire at point-blank range, killing them.

The community mourned their deaths, and a community leader noted the violence in the area.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News