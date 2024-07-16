The teenager who appeared before court for allegedly raping and assaulting a little girl may have done the same thing to another child

The little girl went missing, and her body was found in a shallow graver in a state of advanced decomposition

South Africans were stunned and angered by the revelation, and many condemned the teenager's actions

UMZUMBE, KWAZULU-NATAL — The teenager who recently appeared before the Umzumbe Magistrates Court for a rape and assault case was linked to another.

Alleged rapist linked to another incident

According to IOL, the 16-year-old appeared after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a six-year-old girl, raping her and leaving her for dead. The little girl was allegedly coming home from school when the attack took place. Another little girl, an eight-year-old, was found days after she went missing in a state of advanced decomposition.

The community protested outside of the court against the boy. He was remanded and will reappear on 29 July. The province's MEC for Social Development, Mbali Shinga, called on the communities to protect children's rights. She said the Department will support communities in the fight against gender-based violence.

South Africans stunned at allegations

South Africans on Facebook were taken aback by the fact that the boy was linked to another incident involving a minor.

Bonsid Prince said:

"Children are mirrors of what is happening in their communities."

RSA Citizen said:

"When discipline is declared illegal, don't expect anything good."

Yaya S'bongile Rosemary was shocked by the suspect's age.

"A 16 year old. Wow."

Silas Masenya said:

"Natal again."

