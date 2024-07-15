A Bloemfontein, Free State gogo was raped allegedly by a man after a group of men reportedly robbed her hours before a funeral service

The incident happened over the weekend where the suspect demanded money, and one of them raped her

South Africans denounced the incident and remarked that the alleged rapist was a wicked person

BLOEMFONTEIN, FREE STATE — A group of men allegedly broke into a house in Bloemfontein in the Free State, and one of them raped a gogo.

Gogo raped in Free State

SABC News reported that the incident happened on 13 July in Bergman Square. The gogo was sleeping in the same room as a teenager. She and other house inhabitants had stayed overnight to prepare for a funeral.

The group then heard someone breaking the door. Three men broke into the house and went to the gogo's bedroom. They demanded money, and one of them grabbed her after they took money from her. He raped her in the house and again outside. The suspects then stabbed the boy in the arm and head. The gogo screamed, and the suspects fled.

South Africans livid at the incident

Netizens on Facebook angrily condemned the incident, and many people called the alleged rapist evil.

Ndivhuwo Tshikalange said:

"During funeral preparations, relatives are all over the property, so I'm struggling to get exactly what happened."

Siyanda Masterpiece Zamawelase said:

"My word, people are so evil and beyond."

Phuluso Maduwa said:

"Some things are disgusting."

Tlalane was Bafokeng asked:

"How heartless can people be?"

Thabo Matsoso said:

"Evil people control the country."

Man released on bail for raping gogo arrested for raping another one

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a man who the police arrested for allegedly raping and killing a gogo was arrested again.

The suspect allegedly broke into another gogo's house and raped her. He was arrested, and South Africans were disappointed in the country's justice system.

