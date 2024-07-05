An influencer was bold when he suggested that pre-packed sandwiches be served to funeral-goers instead of a full meal

An X user, @Ndi_Muvenda_, stood by his conviction even amid a barrage of insults and criticism for his thinking

Online users took to the comments section, most standing by the age-old tradition of slaughtering an animal

A Mzansi influencer opened a can of worms when they suggested that funeral-goers be served sandwiches instead of cooked food. Image: RichLegg and @Ndi_Muvenda

For most Africans, the food served at a funeral is a symbolic tribute bidding farewell to a loved one who is being laid to rest.

Try convincing them to embrace the idea of substituting the normal variety of cooked foods with simple plain sandwiches, and you're more likely to be the one whose funeral they arrange next than to succeed.

Sandwiches instead of meals

An X user, @Ndi_Muvenda_, became an instant target of ridicule when he confidently raised the suggestion.

The post read:

"I think it's [better] to normalise [serving] this kind of food at funerals than to spend so much on buying cows, sheep, etc."

It is safe to say the influencer, with a following exceeding 316,000, shot himself in the foot with this one.

More than making himself a target of ridicule, his "clumsy" proposition ignited the ire of those who consider themselves proud traditionalists and culturalists.

In his picture, it appears a funeral is underway.

Quite noticeable on a long table and draped neatly presented sandwiches in a plastic holder.

Countless of these are laid out on the neatly decked table, ready for after the funeral. A can of fruit juice is placed with each.

This is contrary to the traditional cooked foods funeral attendees are usually served, including slaughtered sheep or cow, after the burial of the deceased.

Agitated netizens have a bite

The post attracted 267,000 hits, over 300 reposts and nearly 300 comments as locals contributed their thoughts to the discussion.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the reactions.'

@siwidipsey wrote:

"You better do that in your family and your funeral nje."

@ka_madesi said:

"Uk’hlaba (slaughtering) is done mainly for ancestral ritual purposes [rather] than actually feeding people."

@KatNcala added:

"Fair point. I’ve been to a funeral where they served finger foods and we were perfectly fine."

