Gauteng South African Police Service officers arrested for robbery
- The South African Police Service ar6rested three of their own members in Free State for allegedly committing a robbery
- Images of the suspects went viral, and it's believed they were stationed in Gauteng and were arrested on 13 July
- South Africans were disappointed in the police officers, and many slammed them, accusing the force of harbouring criminals
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
With nine years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
WELKOM, FREE STATE — Three members of the South African Police Service were arrested for allegedly committing a robbery.
SAPS officers allegedly rob a victim
According to TimesLIVE, the officers were arrested in Welkom in the Free State on 12 July. The officers, a sergeant and two constables, allegedly pulled a driver over to the side of the road and demanded that he exit the vehicle.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The victim reportedly refused and drove to the nearest station. The officers then reportedly grabbed his phone and drove off. The incident took place on 1 July, and after two weeks, the SAPS traced them to Gauteng, where Welkom's Serious and Violent Crime Unit and the Gauteng Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Investigations Unit arrested them.
South Africans were disappointed in the officers
Netizens commenting on the incident on Facebook criticised the cops and the South African Police Service.
Arnold Arends said:
"The custodians of the law are breaking the law."
Du Cool Be said:
"I still can't believe that the police officers grabbed the phone and ran away like that."
Nkux Thamu Ngwenya said;l
"These are the most dangerous criminals connected with everything that is unlawful."
Tshifhiwa K Mulaudzi asked;
"Aren't they supposed to be the ones protecting the public?"
Godfrey Mbhiza was disappointed.
"How can you destroy your good career because of useless things?"
South Africans angry after police officer arrested for kidnapping syndicate
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a police officer was among the suspects the cops arrested for a kidnapping syndicate.
SAPs arrested eight others for allegedly operating a syndicate which kidnapped Portuguese businessmen for ransom.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za