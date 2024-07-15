The South African Police Service ar6rested three of their own members in Free State for allegedly committing a robbery

Images of the suspects went viral, and it's believed they were stationed in Gauteng and were arrested on 13 July

South Africans were disappointed in the police officers, and many slammed them, accusing the force of harbouring criminals

Three cops allegedly robbed a man of his cell phone. Image: Jub Rubjob

Source: Getty Images

WELKOM, FREE STATE — Three members of the South African Police Service were arrested for allegedly committing a robbery.

SAPS officers allegedly rob a victim

According to TimesLIVE, the officers were arrested in Welkom in the Free State on 12 July. The officers, a sergeant and two constables, allegedly pulled a driver over to the side of the road and demanded that he exit the vehicle.

The victim reportedly refused and drove to the nearest station. The officers then reportedly grabbed his phone and drove off. The incident took place on 1 July, and after two weeks, the SAPS traced them to Gauteng, where Welkom's Serious and Violent Crime Unit and the Gauteng Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Investigations Unit arrested them.

South Africans were disappointed in the officers

Netizens commenting on the incident on Facebook criticised the cops and the South African Police Service.

Arnold Arends said:

"The custodians of the law are breaking the law."

Du Cool Be said:

"I still can't believe that the police officers grabbed the phone and ran away like that."

Nkux Thamu Ngwenya said;l

"These are the most dangerous criminals connected with everything that is unlawful."

Tshifhiwa K Mulaudzi asked;

"Aren't they supposed to be the ones protecting the public?"

Godfrey Mbhiza was disappointed.

"How can you destroy your good career because of useless things?"

