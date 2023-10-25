A member of the South African Police Service has been implicated in a kidnapping syndicate

The police officer and his accomplices were arrested this week after they kidnapped a Portuguese businessman and held him for ransom

The cops also revealed that the officer has been linked to other similar kidnapping instances, and South Africans were unhappy that the police officer was involved in the syndicate

SAPS national commissioner General Warren Masemola applauded the arrest of a cop involved in a kidnapping syndicate. Images: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images and James C Hooper

Source: Getty Images

A police officer was among nine suspects arrested for kidnapping a Portuguese businessman in Bramley in Johannesburg. Police discovered that the cop was part of a syndicate that snatched Portuguese businessmen, demanding ransom from the family members. South Africans were disappointed that a police member would be involved in such criminal activities.

Cop arrested for kidnapping syndicate

The South African Police Service posted the update on their Facebook page. According to a statement released by the cops, the businessman was kidnapped on 23 October outside of his home in Bramley. The SAPS National Anti-kidnapping Task Team stormed the house the following day and rescued the businessman. They also arrested five suspects on the premises. Another location in Hillbrow led them to three more suspects, and a police officer was arrested while on duty.

National Police Spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said that the syndicate was allegedly involved in five kidnapping cases where they targeted businessmen of Portuguese nationalities. The national commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, expressed disappointment that a police officer was nabbed for criminal activity. He also asserted that no member of the police is above the law, and those found on the wrong side of it will face the consequences.

PAY ATTENTION:

South Africans react

Netizens on Facebook congratulated the police for their stellar work and slammed the arrested officer.

Ram Sy Cyrus said:

“Well done, SAPS. Corrupt police officials are the ones who influence crime in the country, and they are a disgrace to our law enforcement. Keep it up, SAPS, for not covering this behaviour.”

Aya Ngalo wrote:

“I’m very disappointed in SAPS members supporting crime.”

Thaviso Mahlangu added:

“Well done, law enforcement. Keep up the good work. Let’s hope the courts won’t release them.”

Nomsa Nelisa Manyama exclaimed:

"The dignity of the state is going down almost eerie day. It means we must not trust anyone.”

Man arrested for vehicle smuggling syndicate

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that police arrested a man suspected of being involved in a vehicle-smuggling syndicate.

The suspect was arrested in Limpopo after allegedly stealing a Toyota Fortuner in Garsfontein in Gauteng. The man was on his way to Beitbridge to smuggle it into Zimbabwe when the cops chased him down before arresting him. He is expected to appear at the Polokwane Magistrates Court soon.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News