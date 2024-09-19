The South African Police Service got into a shootout with a suspect in Umlazi, Durban, accused of killing a police officer

Police traced him to Q-Section in Umlazi, and when they tried to arrest him, he resisted arrest and shot at the police

One of the officers was shot, but his bullet-proof vest saved him; a little girl was also grazed on the arm when the suspect shot at the police

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa

An Umlazi cop-killer suspect died during a shootout with the Durban Metro Police. Image: @DasenThathiah

UMLAZI, DURBAN — A suspect accused of killing a police officer was shot and killed during a shootout with the South African Police Service in Umlazi, Durban on 19 September.

Alleged cop-killer killed

According to journalist @DasenThathiah, police officer Superintendent Ogle was killed in July last year on the M7 in Pinetown while trying to prevent a hijacking that was in progress. The police arrived at the suspect's house in Q-Section and announced their presence.

The suspect reportedly resisted arrest and opened fire. He hit one of the responding police officers in the chest, and fortunately, the officers' bullet-proof vest saved him. The police officers from the Durban Metro Police's Special Operations Directorate returned fire, and he died. A little girl was grazed during the shooting but survived.

South Africans stunned

Netizens were shaken by the shooting and commented on the violence in Durban.

ChrisWithNoViolence said:

"Durban is a war zone."

Not a Peace Officer said:

"It's always good news when it comes to fighting crime in KwaZulu-Natal!"

The intellectual said:

"Even the paramedics are trying their best to warn them, but no."

Kheezys161 said:

"Mkhwanazi is us, and we're him."

PSLChampions said:

"Speedy recovery to the injured officer and the baby girl."

Save SA said:

"The Mkhwanazi effect."

Mkhwanazi warns criminals

In a related article, Briefly News reported that KZN SAPS commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi warned criminals not to shoot at the police.

Mkhwanazi said that police who are shot at will respond in like force after suspects opened fire against cops who accosted them at their hiding place.

