Two women who were arrested in Durban in KwaZulu-Natal are expected to appear in court for robbing an elderly citizen

They reportedly approached the man's residence, drugged him and proceeded to clean him out

South Africans were frustrated by their alleged actions, and many called for strict justice

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — Two women who were arrested in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, for reportedly robbing an elderly man of his belongings are due to appear in court soon.

Madala robbers arrested

According to IOL, the two women reportedly committed the robbery on 8 November 2024 in Verulam. One of the women allegedly met the 73-year-old man on Facebook, and she and her accomplice visited her on the 8th. When they arrived at his house, he offered to make them tea. They refused and offered to make him tea, which he gladly accepted.

After drinking the tea, he reportedly felt sleepy and dozed off. The woman then robbed him of his clothing items, cash and cell phone before disappearing. CCTV footage allegedly captured the women leaving the house. When he woke up, he found that his items were gone. The South African Police Service said the women are expected to appear before the Verulam Magistrates Court soon.

South Africans furious

Netizens on Facebook found the actions of the women repulsive.

Monica Safi said:

"We are all struggling in today's times, but we don't go out and rob people. We work harder."

Owen Rolando said:

"Heartless to rob a pensioner."

Mjay Nongubo said:

"They don't care anymore. They are abusing each other."

Gerry Aron said:

"Following in the footsteps of the ANC. They will get suspended sentences thanks to our compromised justice system."

Rafiq Govindsami said:

"These two women may be involved in other house robberies as well."

Linda Francis said:

"Pathetic and disgusting."

