A now-viral video shows a driver losing control when the hood of their unroadworthy bakkie obscures their view

An X user, @D_Bhekza, shared the clip of the unexpected scenes on a Mzansi road, making for some interesting action

Social media users flooded the replies, reacting in surprise to the farce that attracted the video almost 700,000 views

A now viral video captured a bakkie with its bonnet crashing into a tree in Mzansi. Images: @D_Bhekza/ screenshots.

Mzansi is a movie, and the country's roads are often the stage where all the drama unfolds.

Thanks to some motorists who seemingly drive with blinkers on, the fiasco has no end in sight.

Beat up bakkie filmed driving into tree

A video of the peculiar occurrence posted by an X user, @D_Bhekza, captured the farce, amplified by the caption:

"Bathong and then?"

The 14-second clip shows a driver in another car filming a bakkie seemingly with a load, including a bed mattress, veering off the road.

Still travelling at speed, and with the bonnet of the unroadworthy vehicle covering the windshield, the driver loses sight of the roadway as it hits the verge between the road's tar surface and a grass island on an SA highway.

The car then smashes into a tree, ending the buffoonery.

Once the scenes made their way to social media, it was no surprise that the scenes stunned all who saw them.

In the nearly 14 hours since the video was posted, the clip clocked over 685,000 hits and attracted 3900 likes, 1300 reposts and 1400 bookmarks.

Unroadworthy scenes stun onlookers

About 500 replies lit up the comments section.

Briefly News looks at the colourful commentary that followed as Mzansi guffawed uncontrollably.

@Mzi05108094 wrote:

"This cr*p once happened to me, and I didn't panic. I [put on the] hazards and used the left mirror with the yellow line to navigate my way to a safe stop."

@_BlackZA said:

"When we talk about roadworthy, they think we [are] playing."

@Zweli_Thixo added:

"Why didn't he stop?"

